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Russia wants to provoke protests in Ukraine by striking infrastructure in winter — Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Russia plans to strike Ukraine's critical infrastructure in winter to provoke protests and put pressure on the authorities. Budanov said that Ukraine will get through the winter.

Russia wants to provoke protests in Ukraine by striking infrastructure in winter — Budanov
Kyrylo Budanov

russia is trying to provoke protests in Ukraine by striking critical infrastructure in winter. This was stated by Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with CBS News, reports UNN. 

To inflict maximum damage on our critical infrastructure, thereby hoping, in their understanding, to create the groundwork for social discontent, street protests, and pushing people toward essentially surrendering national interests. But this will not happen 

- Budanov said. 

He added that Ukraine would get through this winter, though with difficulty. 

We remind you 

Ukrainian intelligence has information that russia is preparing a new strike on the energy sector, bridges across the Dnipro, and civilian infrastructure.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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