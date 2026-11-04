Russia reported strikes on energy facilities in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions and on a cargo ship near Odesa

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Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that strikes were carried out overnight against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including electricity substations in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions. The Russian military also claims to have attacked a cargo vessel in the Black Sea that was allegedly involved in supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to Russia’s defense ministry, drones attacked the 750 kV Nalyvaikivka electricity substation in the Kyiv region and the 110 kV Chyzhivka substation in the Zhytomyr region.

In addition, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that a dry cargo vessel was struck approximately 8 km southwest of Odesa. The Russian side claims that the vessel was allegedly carrying military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There is currently no independent confirmation of this information.

Russia has also reported attacks on Ukrainian thermal power plants

Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported massive strikes on energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

Russian BMPT "Spiridon" vehicles spotted with unusual anti-drone protection instead of armored "mangal" cages

In particular, the Russians claimed to have hit the Ladyzhyn, Kryvyi Rih, Prydniprovska and Kharkiv thermal power plants, as well as several major electricity substations.

The Ukrainian side has not yet confirmed the list of affected facilities provided by the Russian ministry. Information about the extent of the damage and possible casualties is being clarified.

Russia is again suffering a record-high number of military casualties in a single day at the front, the General Staff published the figures