Russia reported strikes on energy facilities in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions and on a cargo ship near Odesa

$45.530.1851.050.37
ukenru
05:44 AM • 3528 views
Trump congratulated Democrats on their election victories and promised to work with them, but reminded them of his veto power
05:04 AM • 13794 views
Trump said that Ukraine and Russia are close to reaching a peace deal
04:38 AM • 14846 views
The EU ambassador called on the world not to lose focus on the war in Ukraine amid intensifying Russian attacks
03:16 AM • 16032 views
Sweden has unveiled new CB90 CX unmanned boats equipped with missiles and air defense systems; earlier versions are already in use by UkrainePhoto
02:37 AM • 15978 views
Ukraine, Moldova and Romania conducted a joint operation against cross-border crime
01:55 AM • 13964 views
It has become known who from the Ukrainian delegation will meet with Melania Trump and Russian representatives
01:16 AM • 13284 views
The United States has developed a plan for new strikes on Iran following Israel’s warning about the possible use of chemical weapons
12:15 AM • 15640 views
The United States is preparing more than 1,000 new ERAM cruise missiles with a range of over 460 km for Ukraine
November 3, 11:17 PM • 13183 views
Russia considers a peaceful and united Europe its enemy and is preparing for confrontation – ZelenskyyVideo
November 3, 10:16 PM • 14765 views
The Kremlin plans to intensify strikes on Ukraine after the U.S. elections despite upcoming talks – Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Trump called Greenland "the greatest gift" to the United States from EuropeNovember 3, 10:05 PM • 10328 views
Kim Kardashian admitted that her 13-year-old daughter criticizes her outfits and gives her fashion adviceNovember 3, 11:06 PM • 10281 views
On November 4, Ukraine and its partners will hold talks in Brussels on security guarantees and post-war reconstruction — Umerov12:55 AM • 8962 views
Democrats lead Republicans in U.S. congressional elections: preliminary resultsPhoto01:27 AM • 14962 views
Canada has banned hockey players from Russia and Belarus from participating in the World Junior Championship01:31 AM • 10694 views
Publications
Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operatingNovember 3, 05:35 PM • 31631 views
U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 3, 02:07 PM • 37533 views
Reservation in exchange for mobilization: why the government’s new idea has drawn criticism
Exclusive
November 3, 11:27 AM • 51175 views
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 71831 views
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideoNovember 2, 05:35 PM • 79894 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Donald Tusk
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Washington, D.C.
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Italy, a bronze sword more than 3,300 years old was found on the bottom of a lake, and it remains sharp to this day04:05 AM • 2708 views
Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who criticized aid to Ukraine despite having Ukrainian roots herself, is losing her seat in Congress 03:08 AM • 7960 views
Chris Rock confessed how pornography addiction and infidelity destroyed his 20-year marriage03:05 AM • 3298 views
Bridget Fonda appeared in public for the first time in a long while after 24 years away from HollywoodPhoto02:05 AM • 6750 views
Canada has banned hockey players from Russia and Belarus from participating in the World Junior Championship01:31 AM • 10787 views
Actual
Technology
The New York Times
Fox News
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Russia reported strikes on energy facilities in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions and on a cargo ship near Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Russia reported attacks on substations in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions and on a cargo ship near Odesa. There is no independent confirmation.

Russia reported strikes on energy facilities in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions and on a cargo ship near Odesa
Illustrative photo

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that strikes were carried out overnight against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including electricity substations in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions. The Russian military also claims to have attacked a cargo vessel in the Black Sea that was allegedly involved in supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to Russia’s defense ministry, drones attacked the 750 kV Nalyvaikivka electricity substation in the Kyiv region and the 110 kV Chyzhivka substation in the Zhytomyr region.

In addition, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that a dry cargo vessel was struck approximately 8 km southwest of Odesa. The Russian side claims that the vessel was allegedly carrying military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There is currently no independent confirmation of this information.

Russia has also reported attacks on Ukrainian thermal power plants

Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported massive strikes on energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

Russian BMPT "Spiridon" vehicles spotted with unusual anti-drone protection instead of armored "mangal" cages04.11.26, 06:16 • 1996 views

In particular, the Russians claimed to have hit the Ladyzhyn, Kryvyi Rih, Prydniprovska and Kharkiv thermal power plants, as well as several major electricity substations.

The Ukrainian side has not yet confirmed the list of affected facilities provided by the Russian ministry. Information about the extent of the damage and possible casualties is being clarified.

Russia is again suffering a record-high number of military casualties in a single day at the front, the General Staff published the figures04.11.26, 07:33 • 808 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa