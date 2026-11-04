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Russian BMPT "Spiridon" vehicles spotted with unusual anti-drone protection instead of armored "mangal" cages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Flimsy nets were spotted on Russian BMPT "Spiridon" vehicles instead of armored "mangal" cages. The top of the vehicle remained open to drone attacks.

Russian BMPT "Spiridon" vehicles spotted with unusual anti-drone protection instead of armored "mangal" cages

Russian military personnel installed non-standard protection against drones on the BMPT tank support combat vehicle "Spiridon," formerly known as the "Terminator." Instead of the usual metal structures, nets were spotted on the vehicle, leaving the upper part exposed to strikes. Defense Express reports this, according to UNN.

Details

A video of Russian army exercises filmed in the spring of 2026 shows a mesh structure at the rear of the BMPT covering the engine and transmission compartment. Another small protective barrier is installed at the front.

At the same time, the rear net visibly sways while the vehicle is moving. According to analysts, at certain moments it may drop so low that it effectively ceases to perform its protective function.

Why the BMPT has no usual "barbecue"

The absence of overhead protection raises the most questions, since drones can attack armored vehicles from above.

At the same time, Russian "Terminator" BMPTs had previously been equipped with metal anti-drone structures. In particular, such vehicles were documented in early 2024.

Russia is using new "Gerbera" with extended range of up to 1,200 km - DIU02.11.26, 10:01 • 4714 views

Analysts suggest that previous protection variants may have proved insufficiently effective, while new structures have not yet been developed. At the same time, it cannot be ruled out that the nets seen in the video are intended for exercises or testing.

The "Terminator" BMPTs, renamed "Spiridon" in 2026, remain relatively rare equipment in the Russian army due to the small number of vehicles produced.

Russia is building a giant radar in Kaliningrad capable of tracking targets at distances of up to 3,000 km02.11.26, 23:20 • 4616 views

Stepan Haftko

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