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Russia is building a giant radar in Kaliningrad capable of tracking targets at distances of up to 3,000 km

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

The radar near Gvardeysk will be able to detect aircraft, missiles, and ships over a significant part of Europe. The system could be used against NATO.

Russia is building a giant radar in Kaliningrad capable of tracking targets at distances of up to 3,000 km

In Russia’s Kaliningrad region, construction of a powerful radar station is nearing completion. It could potentially detect aircraft, missiles and ships at distances of up to 3,000 km. A significant part of Europe could fall within its coverage area, including Ukraine, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. Deutsche Welle reports, according to UNN.

Details

The complex is being built near Gvardeysk, 37 km from the Polish border. ICEYE satellite images show three rows of antennas, each more than 500 meters long.

According to Defence24, construction began in March 2023. The station will likely be analogous to Russia’s 29B6 “Container” radar, which uses the reflection of radio waves from the ionosphere to detect targets beyond the horizon.

How the new radar threatens NATO

Lithuanian reserve colonel Vaidotas Malinionis believes the station will allow Russia to detect potential threats earlier and gain additional time for military decision-making.

In addition, its data could be used to plan offensive operations. Experts also suggest that the radar could help track low-flying drones.

At the same time, the complex’s enormous size will make it vulnerable to strikes.

Near Chernyakhovsk, Russia is building another radar facility more than 1,600 meters in diameter. Its purpose is currently unknown, but analysts do not rule out a connection between the two complexes.

What Ukraine can use to replace the scarce Patriot missiles as early as this winter: experts name possible options02.11.26, 03:17 • 21890 views

Stepan Haftko

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