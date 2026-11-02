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Russia is using new "Gerbera" with extended range of up to 1,200 km - DIU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine revealed the specifications of the “Gerbera-2,” with a range of up to 1,200 km and a warhead of up to 25 kg. The drone consists predominantly of Chinese components.

Russia is using new "Gerbera" with extended range of up to 1,200 km - DIU

The aggressor country is using a larger, extended-range version of the Gerbera UAV, capable of carrying a warhead weighing up to 25 kilograms. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published information about the components and electronics of the Gerbera-2 unmanned aerial vehicle, reports UNN.

The enemy is using a larger, extended-range version of the Gerbera UAV, capable of carrying a warhead weighing up to 25 kg

- the HUR reported.

Details

The HUR of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published an interactive 3D model, information about the components, and the electronic component base of the Gerbera-2 UAV on the War&Sanctions portal. 

"The enemy has significantly upgraded the Gerbera unmanned aircraft, which were initially developed as decoys to overload air defence systems. The first versions had the 'Reconnaissance' and 'Kamikaze' modifications, but remained relatively simple and inexpensive aircraft. Gradually, their 'filling' began to approach the equipment of significantly more expensive Geran-type UAVs: Kometa systems, mesh modems, and costly cameras on gimbal mounts. Recently, the enemy began using an enlarged version of the Gerbera. The new model has a wingspan of 3 m and a fuselage length of 2.6 m. Thanks to a new fuel tank with a capacity of 63 litres, the UAV can cover a distance of up to 1,200 km," the intelligence service explains.

According to the available information, to maintain the aircraft's stability during manoeuvres, the tank is divided into separate sections internally. The two-cylinder, two-stroke engine is effectively half of the engine from the Geran-2, production of which has been localised in Alabuga.

"The sample examined used an OFZBCh-10 high-explosive fragmentation incendiary warhead weighing 10 kg, as well as separate bags containing an incendiary mixture. According to the characteristics stated by the enemy, the UAV can carry a warhead weighing up to 25 kg. The electronics of the Gerbera-2 consist of an updated flight controller, a 12-channel Kometa, a mesh modem manufactured by Shenzhen Sinosun Technology Co., Ltd (PRC), and a new video-processing unit called 'Sosiska', built on a Chinese Coke Pi microcomputer," the post states.

In addition, the sample examined had a dual IP camera mounted on the fuselage above the fuel tank and intended to detect interceptors. It was also found that versions exist with forward-facing IP cameras and cameras mounted on three-axis gimbals.

"The new Gerbera contains the largest number of components from Chinese (8) and American (4) manufacturers. The UAV's operational range, increased by means of the large fuel tank, indicates that the area of its use may extend beyond the territory of Ukraine. It was precisely a Gerbera-2 with a warhead that was discovered in mid-September on Poland's Baltic coast. The HUR of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine continues its systematic work to examine weapons samples used by the enemy and to inform the world about new threats," the post says.

We remind you

The Defence Forces of Ukraine struck the Energia plant and facilities in Oryol, Donetsk, and Tolyatti. The strikes complicate the production of missiles and drones.

Alla Kiosak

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