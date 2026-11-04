Russia is again suffering a record-high number of military casualties in a single day at the front, the General Staff published the figures

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated and wounded another 2,180 Russian military personnel. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as of November 4, 2026, have reached approximately 1,597,010 personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the military, over the past day the Russians also lost 1 tank, 7 armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, and 2 air defense systems.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1,104 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 52 cruise missiles, 5 ground robotic systems, 408 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 4 pieces of special equipment.

Russia’s total losses since the beginning of the invasion

Since February 24, 2022, the Russian army has lost approximately 1,597,010 military personnel, 12,453 tanks, 25,640 armored combat vehicles, 51,879 artillery systems, 2,252 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,733 air defense systems.

According to estimates by the General Staff, the Russians have also lost 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 595,058 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,192 cruise missiles, and 3,072 ground robotic systems.

The losses of the Russian fleet amount to 35 warships and boats and 2 submarines. In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 169,881 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 4,871 pieces of special equipment.

The General Staff noted that data on the enemy’s losses are being уточнюються.

Trump said that Ukraine and Russia are close to reaching a peace deal