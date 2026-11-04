Russia is again suffering a record-high number of military casualties in a single day at the front, the General Staff published the figures

$45.670.1351.060.01
ukenru
05:44 AM • 14543 views
Trump congratulated Democrats on their election victories and promised to work with them, but reminded them of his veto power
05:04 AM • 21431 views
Trump said that Ukraine and Russia are close to reaching a peace deal
04:38 AM • 18302 views
The EU ambassador called on the world not to lose focus on the war in Ukraine amid intensifying Russian attacks
03:16 AM • 19216 views
Sweden has unveiled new CB90 CX unmanned boats equipped with missiles and air defense systems; earlier versions are already in use by UkrainePhoto
02:37 AM • 18892 views
Ukraine, Moldova and Romania conducted a joint operation against cross-border crime
01:55 AM • 15821 views
It has become known who from the Ukrainian delegation will meet with Melania Trump and Russian representatives
November 4, 01:16 AM • 14880 views
The United States has developed a plan for new strikes on Iran following Israel’s warning about the possible use of chemical weapons
November 4, 12:15 AM • 16817 views
The United States is preparing more than 1,000 new ERAM cruise missiles with a range of over 460 km for Ukraine
November 3, 11:17 PM • 14054 views
Russia considers a peaceful and united Europe its enemy and is preparing for confrontation – ZelenskyyVideo
November 3, 10:16 PM • 15563 views
The Kremlin plans to intensify strikes on Ukraine after the U.S. elections despite upcoming talks – Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Trump called Greenland "the greatest gift" to the United States from EuropeNovember 3, 10:05 PM • 12578 views
Kim Kardashian admitted that her 13-year-old daughter criticizes her outfits and gives her fashion adviceNovember 3, 11:06 PM • 12381 views
On November 4, Ukraine and its partners will hold talks in Brussels on security guarantees and post-war reconstruction — UmerovNovember 4, 12:55 AM • 11664 views
Democrats lead Republicans in U.S. congressional elections: preliminary resultsPhotoNovember 4, 01:27 AM • 17682 views
Canada has banned hockey players from Russia and Belarus from participating in the World Junior Championship01:31 AM • 13945 views
Publications
Tram and trolleybus services to be suspended in Kyiv – which buses can be used and is the metro operatingNovember 3, 05:35 PM • 34423 views
U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 3, 02:07 PM • 40315 views
Reservation in exchange for mobilization: why the government’s new idea has drawn criticism
Exclusive
November 3, 11:27 AM • 53532 views
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 74079 views
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideoNovember 2, 05:35 PM • 82129 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Donald Tusk
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Italy, a bronze sword more than 3,300 years old was found on the bottom of a lake, and it remains sharp to this day04:05 AM • 5310 views
Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who criticized aid to Ukraine despite having Ukrainian roots herself, is losing her seat in Congress 03:08 AM • 11000 views
Chris Rock confessed how pornography addiction and infidelity destroyed his 20-year marriage03:05 AM • 5612 views
Bridget Fonda appeared in public for the first time in a long while after 24 years away from HollywoodPhoto02:05 AM • 9138 views
Canada has banned hockey players from Russia and Belarus from participating in the World Junior Championship01:31 AM • 14110 views
Actual
Fox News
Technology
The New York Times
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Russia is again suffering a record-high number of military casualties in a single day at the front, the General Staff published the figures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2320 views

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces killed and wounded 2,180 Russian military personnel. The total losses of the Russian army have reached approximately 1,597,010 personnel.

Russia is again suffering a record-high number of military casualties in a single day at the front, the General Staff published the figures

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated and wounded another 2,180 Russian military personnel. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as of November 4, 2026, have reached approximately 1,597,010 personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the military, over the past day the Russians also lost 1 tank, 7 armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, and 2 air defense systems.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1,104 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 52 cruise missiles, 5 ground robotic systems, 408 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 4 pieces of special equipment.

Russia’s total losses since the beginning of the invasion

Since February 24, 2022, the Russian army has lost approximately 1,597,010 military personnel, 12,453 tanks, 25,640 armored combat vehicles, 51,879 artillery systems, 2,252 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,733 air defense systems.

According to estimates by the General Staff, the Russians have also lost 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 595,058 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,192 cruise missiles, and 3,072 ground robotic systems.

The losses of the Russian fleet amount to 35 warships and boats and 2 submarines. In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 169,881 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 4,871 pieces of special equipment.

The General Staff noted that data on the enemy’s losses are being уточнюються.

Trump said that Ukraine and Russia are close to reaching a peace deal04.11.26, 07:04 • 21436 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine