Trump said that Ukraine and Russia are close to reaching a peace deal

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the prospects for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. In his view, both sides are approaching a decision to conclude a deal. The American leader said this in an interview with the Financial Times, reports UNN.

Details

I think they (Russia and Ukraine — ed.) are both on the verge of saying: "Let's make a deal — Trump noted.

At the same time, the U.S. president did not clarify what his optimism was based on or whether Kyiv and Moscow had made progress on the specific terms of a possible peace settlement.

What else Trump said in the interview

During the conversation with the Financial Times, the American president also commented on the situation surrounding Iran. According to him, the United States currently has no immediate plans to launch new strikes against the country, although Washington is prepared for military action if necessary.

I am ready, we are ready. We are all ready if we need to act, but there may be no reason to do so — Trump said.

He also reported that indirect talks with Tehran regarding its stockpiles of enriched uranium were continuing and expressed hope for a further decline in energy prices.

It has become known who from the Ukrainian delegation will meet with Melania Trump and Russian representatives