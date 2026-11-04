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It has become known who from the Ukrainian delegation will meet with Melania Trump and Russian representatives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1406 views

On November 5, Melania Trump will receive the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Washington. They will discuss a humanitarian mission in the occupied city of Oleshky.

It has become known who from the Ukrainian delegation will meet with Melania Trump and Russian representatives

US First Lady Melania Trump will hold a meeting with representatives of Ukraine and Russia in Washington on November 5. The Ukrainian delegation will include David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People," and Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, UNN reports.

Details

The meeting will take place at the White House. According to preliminary information, the Russian side will be represented by Kremlin special envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova.

During the event, Melania Trump is expected to deliver a speech about the humanitarian mission in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, Kherson region.

What is known about the humanitarian mission

According to reports, in late October, Ukraine and Russia, mediated by Melania Trump and Pope Leo XIV, agreed to a local ceasefire in Oleshky.

The stated aim of the agreement was to create conditions for the departure of civilians from the temporarily occupied city.

Melania Trump will gather representatives of Russia and Ukraine and speak at the White House on November 503.11.26, 14:58 • 4436 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Melania Trump
David Arakhamia
Verkhovna Rada
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Oleshky
Washington, D.C.
Kherson Oblast
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