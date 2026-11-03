Melania Trump will gather representatives of Russia and Ukraine and speak at the White House on November 5

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is bringing together "Russian and Ukrainian representatives" at the White House and will deliver a speech on November 5. The speech will concern a ceasefire as part of a humanitarian mission in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky. The White House reported this on November 3, UNN writes.

First Lady Melania Trump will personally bring together representatives of Russia and Ukraine, two countries that are actively at war, at the White House. This event is an extraordinary moment in the history of America - the White House reported.

The White House emphasized that Melania Trump "personally initiated engagement between the two warring countries and successfully secured a ceasefire in Oleshky and the surrounding areas of Kherson Oblast. This achievement marks an unprecedented diplomatic initiative by America’s first lady."

First Lady Melania Trump will deliver a speech on the ceasefire in Oleshky at 11:00 a.m. ET (6:00 p.m. Kyiv time) on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the White House - the White House reported.

The ceasefire regime in occupied Oleshky has ended; during it, civilians were evacuated and humanitarian aid was delivered