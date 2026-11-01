The ceasefire regime in occupied Oleshky has ended; during it, civilians were evacuated and humanitarian aid was delivered

In the Kherson region, the ceasefire that had been in effect since October 27 and had allowed humanitarian aid to be delivered to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky ended on November 1. The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the regional administration, the humanitarian operation was carried out in cooperation with the Russian side and coordinated by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

During this period, the parties honored their commitments. This made it possible to organize the delivery of aid to the city and assist civilians who wanted to leave Oleshky safely.

The parties are discussing the continuation of humanitarian measures

The Kherson Regional Military Administration noted that work is currently underway to explore the possibility of conducting similar humanitarian operations in the future.

Together with Yana Lantratova, we are currently working on ways to continue similar humanitarian steps. It is important to preserve this mechanism of cooperation so that we can continue helping people and saving lives – the statement said.

At the same time, the regional administration did not specify exactly how many civilians managed to leave the occupied city or how much humanitarian aid was delivered there.

The humanitarian mission in Oleshky has ended: the residents are already in Ukraine — Lubinets