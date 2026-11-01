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The humanitarian mission in Oleshky has ended: the residents are already in Ukraine — Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

Residents of temporarily occupied Oleshky were brought to territory controlled by Ukraine. The ombudsman’s team identified their needs and is planning new missions.

The humanitarian mission in Oleshky has ended: the residents are already in Ukraine — Lubinets

The humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky (Kherson region) has been successfully completed. This was reported by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the people are "very tired after the difficult journey, but happy at the same time."

They are sharing what they have experienced, talking about their plans and saying what they need now. My team has already spoken with each person to identify their immediate needs and the assistance required. And we are not stopping with this mission. Together with Yana Lantratova, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, we agreed to continue working on regular humanitarian missions. Oleshky should become the first step. People living near the front line need ongoing support. We will work to ensure that they receive it

- the ombudsman wrote.

We remind you

The day before, UNN published a report on the humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky.

A ceasefire in Oleshky could pave the way to peace — Sybiha31.10.26, 21:40 • 2810 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast