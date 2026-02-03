$42.970.16
Publications
Exclusives
Russia launched the most powerful attack on energy infrastructure since the beginning of the year - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1832 views

Russia launched the most powerful attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the year. Generation and electricity distribution facilities were attacked, including combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.

Russia launched the most powerful attack on energy infrastructure since the beginning of the year - DTEK

Russia carried out the most powerful attack on energy since the beginning of this year overnight, targeting both generation and electricity distribution facilities, reported DTEK energy company, writes UNN.

Overnight, Russia launched the most powerful attack on energy since the beginning of the year. Generation and electricity distribution facilities were targeted. The strikes hit combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) operating in heating mode in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro. In particular, DTEK's thermal power plants were severely damaged. DTEK's facility in Odesa region was also attacked by missiles and drones. Thousands of people were left without electricity.

- reported DTEK.

Russia again attacked TPP, equipment damaged - DTEK03.02.26, 08:29 • 3854 views

Due to the consequences of the attack in Kyiv, part of the left bank - specifically the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts - was forced to switch to emergency shutdowns. Temporary schedules are in effect on the right bank.

"The energy system is operating with serious limitations," DTEK emphasized.

Ukrenergo reported that during the night and morning, the enemy carried out a massive missile and drone attack on several regions of Ukraine. "As a result, as of morning, there is a significant number of disconnected consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions. There are also damaged energy facilities in several regions," Ukrenergo indicated.

As noted, energy workers are doing everything possible to stabilize power supply to the affected areas.

Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal03.02.26, 09:02 • 26548 views

Julia Shramko

