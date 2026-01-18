Russia has used more than 1,300 attack drones and almost 30 missiles against Ukraine this week - Zelenskyy

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
08:25 AM • 2514 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 25064 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 48910 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 31302 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 42616 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 50455 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 41234 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 61994 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 30356 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 46444 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
AI takes over music charts: 2026 viral hit sparks scandalJanuary 18, 12:10 AM • 6684 views
California declares "red zone" due to deadly leptospirosis outbreak in petsJanuary 18, 12:24 AM • 6108 views
Russian aviation struck a residential area in Sumy: a 7-year-old child among the injured, 15 houses damagedPhotoJanuary 18, 12:35 AM • 7204 views
The French command has recognized the war in Ukraine as a "real laboratory of modern warfare" and is implementing the technologies observed thereJanuary 18, 12:40 AM • 50286 views
Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substationPhoto04:30 AM • 9958 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 27946 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 61994 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 35310 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 66874 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 96460 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 3654 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 22516 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 20131 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 18215 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 17662 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Film
M1 Abrams

Russia has used more than 1,300 attack drones and almost 30 missiles against Ukraine this week - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Since the beginning of the week, Russia has used more than 1,300 attack drones, about 1,050 guided aerial bombs, and 29 missiles against Ukraine. President Zelenskyy called for increased aid to Ukraine and pressure on the aggressor.

Russia has used more than 1,300 attack drones and almost 30 missiles against Ukraine this week - Zelenskyy

Since the beginning of the current week, Russia has used more than 1,300 attack drones, about 1,050 guided aerial bombs, and 29 missiles of various types against Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

I thank all our people, all repair crews who work around the clock to restore energy after Russian strikes. In every city, in every community, in difficult weather conditions, you restore light, heat, and water supply. This is extremely hard work, but it is precisely what adds internal resilience to our country, which also supports our positions in diplomacy.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

The President emphasized that the situation in the energy system remains difficult, but everything is being done to restore everything as soon as possible.

Over 200 attack drones were launched tonight. Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa regions were under attack. Dozens of people were injured, including a child. As of now, two people are known to have died. My condolences to their families and friends. In total, this week there were more than 1,300 attack drones, about 1,050 guided aerial bombs, and 29 missiles of various types. That is why Ukraine still needs more protection, primarily more missiles for air defense systems.

- Zelenskyy added.

The head of state noted that if Russia deliberately delays the diplomatic process, the world's reaction should be decisive: more aid to Ukraine and more pressure on the aggressor.

Recall

On the night of January 18, Russian troops launched another aerial attack on the territory of Ukraine, using a large number of attack drones. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy launched 201 UAVs of "Shahed", "Gerbera" and other modifications, of which about 120 units were "Shaheds".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia