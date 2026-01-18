Russia has used more than 1,300 attack drones and almost 30 missiles against Ukraine this week - Zelenskyy

Since the beginning of the current week, Russia has used more than 1,300 attack drones, about 1,050 guided aerial bombs, and 29 missiles of various types against Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

I thank all our people, all repair crews who work around the clock to restore energy after Russian strikes. In every city, in every community, in difficult weather conditions, you restore light, heat, and water supply. This is extremely hard work, but it is precisely what adds internal resilience to our country, which also supports our positions in diplomacy. - Zelenskyy wrote.

The President emphasized that the situation in the energy system remains difficult, but everything is being done to restore everything as soon as possible.

Over 200 attack drones were launched tonight. Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa regions were under attack. Dozens of people were injured, including a child. As of now, two people are known to have died. My condolences to their families and friends. In total, this week there were more than 1,300 attack drones, about 1,050 guided aerial bombs, and 29 missiles of various types. That is why Ukraine still needs more protection, primarily more missiles for air defense systems. - Zelenskyy added.

The head of state noted that if Russia deliberately delays the diplomatic process, the world's reaction should be decisive: more aid to Ukraine and more pressure on the aggressor.

Recall

On the night of January 18, Russian troops launched another aerial attack on the territory of Ukraine, using a large number of attack drones. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy launched 201 UAVs of "Shahed", "Gerbera" and other modifications, of which about 120 units were "Shaheds".