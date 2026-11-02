Russia attacked energy infrastructure again, emergency power outages in a number of regions and Kyiv

Russia has once again attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. On November 2, emergency power outages were introduced in a number of regions, including Kyiv. UNN reports this, citing data from NEC Ukrenergo, DTEK and local electricity distribution companies.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in certain regions of Ukraine. The outage schedules previously published for the regions where emergency outages have been implemented are currently not in effect - Ukrenergo reported.

Emergency outages were reported, in particular, in Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava and Zhytomyr regions, as well as in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

Energy workers are working to restore stable electricity supply as soon as possible. The emergency outages will be canceled once the situation in the energy system stabilizes, Ukrenergo said.

According to DTEK, the enemy attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa region, causing power outages.

"During the night of November 2, the enemy attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa region. As soon as it became possible, energy workers began repairs. By morning, power had been restored to some households. Emergency restoration work is ongoing," DTEK reported.

As stated by Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko, "in Bila Tserkva district, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs."

In Bila Tserkva, according to the local city council, citing "Bila Tserkva Water Utility," "due to a UAV striking an infrastructure facility, water supply to the city will be suspended for one hour." Residents were urged to stock up on water.

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