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Shahed-136

Three-quarters of Russia’s jet drones destroyed overnight - details from Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

On the night of November 2, Russia attacked Ukraine with 193 drones, including 75 jet-powered ones. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 154 UAVs.

Three-quarters of Russia’s jet drones destroyed overnight - details from Air Force

Russia launched 193 drones at Ukraine during the night of November 2. A total of 154 of them were shot down or suppressed, including 77% of the jet-powered ones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what the enemy struck

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 2 (from 18:00 on November 1), the enemy attacked with 193 Shahed-type attack UAVs (75 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following areas: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How many were destroyed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 154 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (58 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; more than six attack UAVs were still in the air, and combat operations were ongoing.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 26 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at nine locations.

Russia lost a record 2,500 troops in one day, one every 35 seconds – General Staff02.11.26, 07:50 • 10284 views

Julia Shramko

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