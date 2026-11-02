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Russia lost a record 2,500 troops in one day, one every 35 seconds – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11934 views

On November 1, the Russian army lost 2,500 troops—the highest daily figure since the start of the invasion. In October, losses reached 54,400 people.

Russia lost a record 2,500 troops in one day, one every 35 seconds – General Staff

During November 1, the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 2,500 Russian servicemen. This is the highest daily loss figure for the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to calculations by the Ukrainian military, over the course of the day the Russian army lost one serviceman every 35 seconds. On average, this amounts to more than 100 occupiers every hour.

The previous record was recorded on October 21, 2026, when the enemy's losses amounted to 2,250 people. Before that, the highest figure remained that of December 19, 2024 — 2,200 servicemen.

October was a record month for losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, in October 2026, Russian troops lost 54,400 people killed and wounded. These are the enemy's largest monthly losses for the entire duration of the full-scale war.

Russia lost a record 54,400 military personnel in October — Zelenskyy01.11.26, 15:22 • 25394 views

For comparison, this number of servicemen is nearly equal to the population of the Russian city of Vorkuta, which is home to about 55,000 people.

The General Staff emphasized that Ukrainian servicemen continue to inflict losses on the Russian occupying forces.

Russia suffered a record loss of 54,400 troops in October but failed to achieve its objectives — Sybiha02.11.26, 04:16 • 16815 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
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