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Russia suffered a record loss of 54,400 troops in October but failed to achieve its objectives — Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13603 views

In October, Russia lost 54,400 troops killed or seriously wounded. Ukraine liberated 96.2 sq. km, surpassing Russia’s territorial gains.

Russia suffered a record loss of 54,400 troops in October but failed to achieve its objectives — Sybiha

In October, the Russian army suffered its highest losses since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine — 54,400 occupiers killed or seriously wounded. At the same time, Ukrainian troops liberated more territory than the Russians managed to seize. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Foreign Minister, on October 21 alone, Russian forces lost 2,250 service members killed or wounded. This also became a record daily figure.

Sybiha stressed that despite the enormous losses, Russia had not come any closer to achieving its military objectives, while the Kremlin continued to refuse to halt the hostilities.

Ukraine liberated more territory than Russia seized

According to data cited by the minister, during October, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated 96.2 sq. km of territory. This is 10.4 sq. km more than Russian forces managed to seize during the same period.

These enormous losses have not brought Russia any closer to its goals. Russia is not winning and will not win this war. These 54,400 occupiers died or suffered serious injuries in vain

— Sybiha said.

He also called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin responsible for the mass losses suffered by his own army.

Sybiha called for increased pressure on Moscow

The minister stressed that Ukraine was ready for fair and reciprocal decisions to immediately halt the hostilities, but the Russian side was not currently demonstrating such readiness.

In his view, international partners should increase pressure on Russia on all fronts in order to force the Kremlin to return to negotiations.

Sybiha emphasized that Putin must realize that continuing the war would only increase its cost for him, his inner circle, and the Russian regime.

Russia lost a record 54,400 military personnel in October — Zelenskyy01.11.26, 15:22 • 25320 views

Stepan Haftko

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