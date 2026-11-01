Russia lost a record 54,400 military personnel in October — Zelenskyy

In October, the Russian army suffered a record number of military casualties, while Ukraine’s Defense Forces regained more territory than the Russian occupiers managed to seize. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, according to UNN.

In October, our Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted record losses on the enemy and regained more territory than the Russian occupiers managed to seize. In one month, Russia lost 54,400 of its military personnel killed or severely wounded. This is a record for any month since the beginning of the full-scale war. There is also a record for daily losses: on October 21, the Russian army lost 2,250 personnel. It is important that we continue to reclaim what is ours. In October, the Defense Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian land, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the occupiers managed to seize during this period. We thank all the defenders, all our soldiers, every brigade and every unit for this result, which is important for the country. Russia is losing. We are holding our positions, liberating territory, and ensuring that every day of the war costs the aggressor as much as possible. To stop these insane losses, Russia only needs to choose a ceasefire and diplomacy