Russia lost a record 54,400 military personnel in October — Zelenskyy

$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 13959 views
Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine
10:25 AM • 13124 views
The tactics of fighting in gas pipelines: why it matters in the Russian-Ukrainian war
09:29 AM • 13712 views
Russia redirects grain exports to the Arctic due to problems in the Black Sea - FT
November 1, 02:37 AM • 33234 views
"No problem": Trump said he was ready to invite Zelenskyy to the G20 summit
November 1, 12:53 AM • 33914 views
The humanitarian mission in Oleshky has ended: the residents are already in Ukraine — LubinetsVideo
October 31, 11:52 PM • 24725 views
"They are receiving support from an army of Russian bots": Tusk says Russia is interfering in the conflict in Poland
October 31, 11:23 PM • 22485 views
An airstrike destroyed the executive committee building in central Kramatorsk
October 31, 09:28 PM • 24214 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: a parking lot caught fire in the Desnianskyi districtPhoto
October 31, 08:00 PM • 22370 views
Rubio allowed for the possibility of inviting Zelenskyy to the G20 summit, but the decision rests with Trump
October 31, 05:58 PM • 19273 views
A motion of no confidence in Tusk's government was initiated in Poland amid protests
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on November 1 in Ukraine and around the worldNovember 1, 03:55 AM • 13167 views
Trump discussed the possible resumption of strikes on Iran with Netanyahu - WSJNovember 1, 04:27 AM • 8344 views
Trump denied the FBI's version that North Korea was behind the attack on the Binance cryptocurrency exchangeNovember 1, 05:29 AM • 5838 views
After the nighttime attacks, Russia's Kstovo, with its oil refinery, came to resemble the fantastical Mordor from "The Lord of the Rings"PhotoNovember 1, 06:54 AM • 12557 views
Fire Point confirmed the strike on the Kstovo Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refineriesPhoto09:54 AM • 4310 views
Publications
How to properly prune currants in autumn: five steps for a healthy bush and a good harvest01:07 PM • 1148 views
Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 13943 views
We hope to get through the winter without critical situations — the Ministry of Infrastructure explained how the Kyiv region has been preparedPhotoOctober 31, 12:00 PM • 40164 views
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortuneOctober 31, 09:59 AM • 40761 views
All seven finalists for the 2027 Car of the Year turned out to be electric carsPhotoOctober 30, 05:27 PM • 60528 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
After the nighttime attacks, Russia's Kstovo, with its oil refinery, came to resemble the fantastical Mordor from "The Lord of the Rings"PhotoNovember 1, 06:54 AM • 12607 views
Coachella 2027: all three headliners announcedOctober 31, 02:02 PM • 21006 views
“Cruel Intentions” star Selma Blair apologizes after being detained over an incident on a planeVideoOctober 31, 01:56 PM • 19651 views
Melania asked Trump not to dance on stage anymoreOctober 31, 12:36 PM • 23186 views
Scenes of the tragedy in Seoul will be cut from the new Call of Duty following criticismOctober 31, 10:28 AM • 23131 views
Actual
The New York Times
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
Technology

Russia lost a record 54,400 military personnel in October — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

In October, the Russian army lost 54,400 personnel killed or seriously wounded. Ukraine's Defense Forces liberated 96.2 km², surpassing the enemy's captures.

Russia lost a record 54,400 military personnel in October — Zelenskyy

In October, the Russian army suffered a record number of military casualties, while Ukraine’s Defense Forces regained more territory than the Russian occupiers managed to seize. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this, according to UNN.

Details

In October, our Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted record losses on the enemy and regained more territory than the Russian occupiers managed to seize. In one month, Russia lost 54,400 of its military personnel killed or severely wounded. This is a record for any month since the beginning of the full-scale war. There is also a record for daily losses: on October 21, the Russian army lost 2,250 personnel. It is important that we continue to reclaim what is ours. In October, the Defense Forces liberated 96.2 square kilometers of Ukrainian land, which is 10.4 square kilometers more than the occupiers managed to seize during this period. We thank all the defenders, all our soldiers, every brigade and every unit for this result, which is important for the country. Russia is losing. We are holding our positions, liberating territory, and ensuring that every day of the war costs the aggressor as much as possible. To stop these insane losses, Russia only needs to choose a ceasefire and diplomacy

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

We would like to remind you

Over the past day, October 31, Russian troops lost 2,100 military personnel. Russia’s total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,590,270 personnel.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine