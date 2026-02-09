Russia focuses attacks on railways in northern Ukraine - Deputy Prime Minister

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
February 9, 08:22 AM • 14808 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 28705 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 34068 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 51467 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 50652 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 41341 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 39876 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26784 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18188 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13533 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2m/s
61%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past dayPhotoFebruary 9, 05:05 AM • 26556 views
In Volyn, the enemy again struck an energy facility: detailsFebruary 9, 06:15 AM • 10889 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 29289 views
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - Ukrzaliznytsia09:47 AM • 18609 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 9776 views
Publications
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 10013 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 56261 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 77623 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 94453 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 87916 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Shevchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 29406 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 36369 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 49628 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 50370 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 58621 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Facebook

Russia focuses attacks on railways in northern Ukraine - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Russia continues targeted strikes on civilian railway infrastructure, focusing on Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Specifically, in Konotop, a UAV hit a locomotive, near Tereshchenska the track was damaged, and at Snovsk station a diesel train was hit.

Russia focuses attacks on railways in northern Ukraine - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia continues to launch targeted strikes on civilian railway infrastructure, with the main focus on Chernihiv and Sumy regions. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba after a conference call with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Russia continues targeted strikes on civilian railway infrastructure. Currently, the main focus of attacks is the North of Ukraine: Chernihiv and Sumy regions. At Konotop station, an enemy UAV hit a locomotive that was supposed to be attached to a passenger train. Near Tereshchenska station in Sumy region, the track was damaged, and traffic was temporarily restricted for restoration.

- Kuleba reported.

Also, according to him, a drone hit a service car that railway workers were using to repair a section of the track: one employee was injured and taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds, other crew members were safely evacuated.

In Chernihiv region, at Snovsk station, a diesel train was hit – the fire was promptly extinguished. Restoration work is underway everywhere, and train traffic is ensured.

- Kuleba added.

 Let's add

In Kyiv, according to him, emergency situations in residential buildings continue to be eliminated. 176 emergency recovery brigades – 840 specialists, including 83 brigades of Ukrzaliznytsia and specialists from other regions – are involved in the work.

In parallel, we are strengthening cogeneration and alternative power sources. In recent weeks, together with international partners and the government, we have transferred energy equipment with a total capacity of almost 100 MW to communities, Kuleba summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Chernihiv Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv