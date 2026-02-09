Russia focuses attacks on railways in northern Ukraine - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia continues to launch targeted strikes on civilian railway infrastructure, with the main focus on Chernihiv and Sumy regions. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba after a conference call with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Russia continues targeted strikes on civilian railway infrastructure. Currently, the main focus of attacks is the North of Ukraine: Chernihiv and Sumy regions. At Konotop station, an enemy UAV hit a locomotive that was supposed to be attached to a passenger train. Near Tereshchenska station in Sumy region, the track was damaged, and traffic was temporarily restricted for restoration. - Kuleba reported.

Also, according to him, a drone hit a service car that railway workers were using to repair a section of the track: one employee was injured and taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds, other crew members were safely evacuated.

In Chernihiv region, at Snovsk station, a diesel train was hit – the fire was promptly extinguished. Restoration work is underway everywhere, and train traffic is ensured. - Kuleba added.

Let's add

In Kyiv, according to him, emergency situations in residential buildings continue to be eliminated. 176 emergency recovery brigades – 840 specialists, including 83 brigades of Ukrzaliznytsia and specialists from other regions – are involved in the work.

In parallel, we are strengthening cogeneration and alternative power sources. In recent weeks, together with international partners and the government, we have transferred energy equipment with a total capacity of almost 100 MW to communities, Kuleba summarized.