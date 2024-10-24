Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 50 UAVs, 40 drones downed
UNN
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 50 drones and 4 missiles. Defense forces shot down 40 UAVs in different regions, 7 were lost and 3 were recovered. The missiles did not reach their targets, and combat operations continue.
Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 4 missiles and 50 drones, 40 drones were shot down, 2 were turned in the direction of Russia and Belarus, the missiles did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.
Details
According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of October 24 (from 21.00 on October 23), the enemy attacked Ukraine with two X-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft over the Black Sea, two X-59 guided missiles from the airspace of Bryansk region, and 50 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of Orel, Kursk and Crimea.
The air attack is repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
As of 8:30 a.m., 40 enemy UAVs were confirmed downed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, and Chernihiv regions. In addition, 7 Russian drones were lost, 1 in Ukrainian airspace, and 2 more were turned back in the direction of Russia and Belarus. Enemy missiles did not reach their targets. Combat work continues! Information is being updated
