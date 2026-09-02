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Russia attacked energy infrastructure: the situation is most difficult in Odesa Oblast, a large part is without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

Russia struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The most difficult situation arose in Odesa Oblast.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure: the situation is most difficult in Odesa Oblast, a large part is without electricity

Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the night of September 2. The situation is most difficult in Odesa region, where a large portion of consumers are without electricity. Power outages are also reported in four other regions. UNN writes about this, citing data from the Ministry of Energy and NPC Ukrenergo as of September 2.

What is the situation in Odesa region?

"At night, the enemy carried out a massive missile-and-drone attack on Odesa region's energy infrastructure," Ukrenergo reported.

"The situation is most difficult in Odesa region. There, as a result of the enemy's massive attack on energy infrastructure, a large number of consumers have been left without power," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Emergency repair and restoration work in the region, as noted, began as soon as the security situation allowed. Energy workers are working to restore the damaged equipment as quickly as possible, the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Russia's nighttime attack on Odesa: eight people wounded, including a child02.09.26, 07:23 • 3180 views

As Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper reported, eight people, including a 5-year-old child, were injured in Odesa region on September 2 as a result of a combined enemy attack. The Russians targeted civilian and energy infrastructure.

In Odesa, a 24-story residential building was damaged in Russia's September 2 attack. Office buildings and two educational institutions were also damaged, Odesa City Military Administration head Serhii Lysak stated. Due to damage to a number of educational institutions, classes there have temporarily been organized remotely, the regional administration head added.

"Due to a shortage of capacity," public electric transport in Odesa is temporarily suspending operations. "Trams and trolleybuses are not running," the Odesa City Council reported.

Where else are there power outages due to enemy attacks

"As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Kherson regions were without power as of this morning," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As stated, restoration work is ongoing everywhere the security situation permits. 

Will there be power outages across Ukraine?

The ministry reported that restrictions are not expected to be imposed today.

It also urged people today, September 2, where possible, to shift active energy consumption to daytime hours—from 10:00 to 16:00—and limit the use of powerful electrical appliances from 18:00 to 22:00. This helps reduce the load on the power system.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption has decreased. Today, September 2, as of 09:30, it was 6.8% lower than at the same time the previous day—Tuesday. The reason for the change is clear weather across nearly all of Ukraine, which contributes to the high efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in the amount of electricity consumed from the grid. Another factor is the significant number of consumers experiencing emergency outages due to the effects of the nighttime missile-and-drone attack on energy infrastructure.

Yesterday, September 1, the daily consumption maximum was recorded in the evening. It was 3.4% lower than the maximum of the previous day—Monday, August 31. The reason was the easing of heat in most regions of Ukraine and a reduced need for widespread use of air conditioners.

What preceded this

Kremlin head Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian armed forces to prepare massive strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure .

Julia Shramko

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