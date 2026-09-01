Putin ordered the Russian armed forces to prepare massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

Russia's troops have been instructed to launch massive strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said this after the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

According to him, this is a response to strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian civilian infrastructure and oil refineries.

The Russian Armed Forces have been instructed to prepare and carry out massive strikes against Ukraine's energy facilities. Ukraine will receive a response; I have given the order - the dictator said.

He also commented on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement regarding the "closure" of Russian airspace.

"If this is said out loud, it is a declaration of state terrorism. Negotiations are not held with terrorists. We will find a way to respond," Putin said.

We remind you

According to Russian media, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refused to meet with the Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency, John Ratcliffe, after it became clear for what purpose he had arrived in Moscow.

During the meeting, Modi urged Putin to stop the war against Ukraine "for the sake of humanity"