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Russia's nighttime attack on Odesa: eight people wounded, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Eight people, including a child, were wounded in Odesa in Russia's overnight strike. A residential high-rise building, offices, and two educational institutions were damaged.

Russia's nighttime attack on Odesa: eight people wounded, including a child

In Odesa, 8 people, including a child, were injured in a nighttime Russian attack. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa CMA, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the strike damaged a 24-story residential building. Apartments were destroyed on several floors. In addition, windows were shattered and cars damaged in nearby buildings.

Office buildings and two educational institutions were also damaged. Specialists continue to assess the consequences of the attack in several districts of the city. Emergency and municipal services are working at the sites. Energy workers are trying to restore electricity as quickly as possible. Emergency centers have been set up for residents, where they can receive the necessary assistance

- Lysak said.

To recap

The enemy attacked the Odesa region on the night of September 1, using attack UAVs, jet drones, and guided aerial bombs. As a result of the Russian attack on the night of September 1, the main and auxiliary equipment of the Odesa Combined Heat and Power Plant was damaged. Power outages began in Odesa that same day.

Russia launched a massive strike on Odesa, infrastructure was damaged31.08.26, 23:52 • 12176 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
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Power outage
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Serhiy Lysak
Odesa