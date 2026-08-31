Russia launched a massive strike on Odesa, infrastructure was damaged

Illustrative photo

Late in the evening of August 31, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Odesa, damaging the city's infrastructure. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

A massive enemy attack on the city. Infrastructure was damaged. We are clarifying the details — Lysak reported.

Ukrainian Telegram channels report that during the attack, Russian forces simultaneously used Shahed-type attack drones, Bande­rol jet drones, and guided aerial bombs.

According to their reports, at least 20 explosions were heard in Odesa.

Media report the possible use of guided aerial bombs

Some Ukrainian media outlets claim that Odesa was subjected to a massive attack involving guided aerial bombs for the first time. There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

There are also reports of disruptions to the city's electricity supply. The extent of the damage and other possible consequences of the attack are currently being established.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., the all-clear was announced in Odesa. No official information about casualties had been received at that time.

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