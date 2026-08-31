Consequences of the attack on the "Aurora" retail chain’s distribution center — photo report

Photo — Andrii Khodkov

On Monday, August 31, the russian army attacked an Aurora chain distribution center in the Kyiv region. See the aftermath of the attack in UNN's photo report.

Details

As UNN reported, the russian army destroyed another Aurora chain distribution center in the Kyiv region.

As a result of another enemy attack, yet another Aurora chain distribution center in the Kyiv region was destroyed today. Most importantly, none of our employees were injured; all our colleagues were in the shelter. We will be able to talk about the other consequences of the attack later - said Taras Panasenko, co-owner of the chain.

Photo - Andrii Khodkov

The "Aurora" distribution center near the capital was attacked by russia; smoke can be smelled in Kyiv