The "Aurora" distribution center near the capital was attacked by russia; smoke can be smelled in Kyiv

The Russian army destroyed another distribution center of the "Aurora" retail chain in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the chain's co-owner Taras Panasenko, UNN reports.

As a result of another enemy attack today, another distribution center of the "Aurora" retail chain in the Kyiv region was destroyed. Most importantly, none of our employees were injured; all our colleagues were in a shelter. We will be able to speak about the other consequences of the attack later - Panasenko reported.

The Kyiv City State Administration said that due to the fire, smoke could spread toward the capital. The Kyiv City State Administration recommended that people do the following if smoke appears:

close the windows;

limit time spent outdoors;

if possible, turn on an air purifier;

drink enough water.

As a reminder

Residents of the village of Myla and surrounding settlements in the Kyiv region were urged not to approach suspicious objects and fragments of downed targets after the Russian strike followed by detonation.