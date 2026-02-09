Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicion

A major of logistics support of one of the Air Assault Forces brigades has been notified of suspicion in corruption schemes during the supply of food for the military, fraud, and evasion of service. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, within the framework of the "Dishonest Procurement" program, it was established that in June 2025, the official received 10 thousand US dollars in undue benefit for substituting commodity items in food supplies. In particular, tomatoes were replaced with cucumbers, apples with oranges, and some products were written off and appropriated through controlled persons. According to law enforcement, even spoiled vegetables and fruits ended up in military units.

Separately, the origin of money transfers totaling 1.8 million hryvnias is being checked, as well as the possible involvement of suppliers and military unit command in these funds.

In addition, the investigation established that throughout 2025, the major systematically evaded his official duties, misleading the command. During this time, he repeatedly traveled abroad, including visiting Argentina, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Japan, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Egypt, and Antarctica. In total, the official was absent from service for at least 38 days, while continuing to receive bonuses.

Addendum

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region, the major was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 409, Part 3 of Article 190, and Part 2 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. His deputy is suspected under Part 1 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

During searches, the suspect had 51 thousand US dollars, 2.1 thousand euros, 201 thousand hryvnias, cars, documents for elite real estate, a collection of branded items worth over 8 million hryvnias, and promissory notes for 120 thousand dollars seized. The deputy had promissory notes for 20 thousand dollars, mobile phones, laptops, bank cards, and documents seized.

On February 5, 2026, the major was detained. The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for him in the form of custody. A motion was also sent to the court regarding the choice of a pre-trial detention measure for his deputy in the form of house arrest.

Recall

A bank employee in Kyiv transmitted data on military facilities, banking secrecy, and personal data of military personnel to the FSB. He was detained and will be tried for treason, facing life imprisonment.