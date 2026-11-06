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Petr Pavel declined to be the European negotiator on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The President of the Czech Republic does not seek to represent Europe in negotiations on the war in Ukraine. Pavel is ready to share his experience working in NATO and the EU.

Petr Pavel declined to be the European negotiator on Ukraine

Czech President Petr Pavel said that he has no ambitions to be the European negotiator on ending the war in Ukraine, but would like to share his experience of working with NATO. ČTK reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the politician, European countries should independently choose their representative for this process.

I certainly have no such ambitions. I would, of course, be happy to share my experience with both NATO and the European Union. But, of course, the European states themselves must say whom they see as their representative

Pavel said.

According to The Telegraph, the Czech leader is among the five politicians whom Europeans are considering as the chief negotiator with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin on ending the war in Ukraine. At the same time, according to Pavel, no relevant negotiations have been held so far.

"I understand that my name has been mentioned ... in connection with several others, but I would call this a journalistic conclusion. So there have definitely been no negotiations," the Czech president concluded.

We remind you

The previous day, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that Europe risks losing its significance in any peace negotiations concerning Ukraine if it does not stop the practice of competing diplomatic initiatives and agree on the candidacy of a single representative authorized to speak on its behalf.

Finnish President Stubb ready to represent Europe in negotiations with Russia25.05.26, 10:24 • 4195 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
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