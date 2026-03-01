Palisa: Russia seeks to seize four regional centers of Ukraine and create buffer zones in the north

The leadership of the Russian Federation has not abandoned its intentions to seize four regional centers of Ukraine and create "buffer zones" in the north, although it currently lacks the resources to do so. This was stated in an interview with "Radio Svoboda" by Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

According to him, the enemy's strategic goals remain ambitious: Moscow still expects to fully capture the Donetsk region and advance deep into the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. In addition, the occupiers dream of controlling key cities in the south and east.

They want to advance as much as possible in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. And create conditions under which they can claim the capture of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa. - Palisa noted.

He emphasized that to occupy approximately six thousand square kilometers, which are under Ukraine's control in the Donetsk region, given the previous dynamics, Russian troops would need approximately one and a half years and resources roughly equivalent to the current grouping of the Russian armed forces on the territory of Ukraine.

"It will be very difficult for them to do this. It will not be as fast as they want," said the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa stated that Russia aims to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region and advance into Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk by the end of March – beginning of April.

