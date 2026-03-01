$43.210.00
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
06:27 PM • 11216 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:51 PM • 13839 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 23407 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 39947 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 57725 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 65038 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 75047 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 76712 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 73093 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Palisa: Russia seeks to seize four regional centers of Ukraine and create buffer zones in the north

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The leadership of the Russian Federation has not abandoned its intentions to seize four regional centers of Ukraine and create "buffer zones" in the north, although it currently lacks the resources to do so. Moscow is counting on the complete capture of the Donetsk region and advancement deep into the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Palisa: Russia seeks to seize four regional centers of Ukraine and create buffer zones in the north

The leadership of the Russian Federation has not abandoned its intentions to seize four regional centers of Ukraine and create "buffer zones" in the north, although it currently lacks the resources to do so. This was stated in an interview with "Radio Svoboda" by Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy's strategic goals remain ambitious: Moscow still expects to fully capture the Donetsk region and advance deep into the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. In addition, the occupiers dream of controlling key cities in the south and east.

They want to advance as much as possible in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. And create conditions under which they can claim the capture of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa.

- Palisa noted.

He emphasized that to occupy approximately six thousand square kilometers, which are under Ukraine's control in the Donetsk region, given the previous dynamics, Russian troops would need approximately one and a half years and resources roughly equivalent to the current grouping of the Russian armed forces on the territory of Ukraine.

"It will be very difficult for them to do this. It will not be as fast as they want," said the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

Recall

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa stated that Russia aims to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region and advance into Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk by the end of March – beginning of April.

Palisa: A truce with Russia is possible, but only short-term12.04.25, 23:36 • 10738 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kherson