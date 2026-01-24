Over 3,000 multi-story buildings in Kyiv remain without heating after the Russian attack on January 24 - Klitschko

As of the evening of January 24, 3,300 multi-story buildings in Kyiv remain without heat after the enemy's attack on the capital last night. This was reported on Telegram by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

Details

He reminded that as a result of the massive attack and damage to critical infrastructure, almost 6,000 buildings in Kyiv were again without heat supply in the morning.

Most of them are those that have already been connected or attempted to be connected to heat supply twice after the shelling on January 9 and 20. Utility workers and energy specialists continue to work to restore services to Kyiv residents' homes. Water supply has already been restored - he stated.

Recall

Vitali Klitschko reported on the tragic consequences of the night combined attack on Kyiv on Saturday, January 24. As a result of falling debris from enemy missiles and drones, one person died, and the number of injured increased to four.

The patrol police showed footage of the consequences of the strikes on the capital on the night of January 24.

Also, Kyivvodokanal restored water supply in the left-bank part of the capital after the night Russian attack on January 24.