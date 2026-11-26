Nvidia has informed its manufacturing partners of the need to halt server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries. This comes as the United States tightens export controls to prevent China from gaining access to computing power for AI. Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

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According to three sources familiar with the situation, manufacturing partners such as Dell and Supermicro, which package Nvidia chips into servers, told buyers in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia that Nvidia would not allow their orders to be shipped.

According to the sources, it remains unclear whether the suspension is temporary, as Nvidia and its partners seek to find a way to comply with Washington's new export restrictions.

These four Southeast Asian countries have become favorite destinations for Chinese AI developers seeking access to Nvidia's advanced chips, whose export is restricted by Washington.

The region is lucrative for Nvidia. According to the company's reports, revenue through its Singapore unit amounted to $104 billion in 2025, 72% more than in the previous 12 months. Nvidia also receives part of its revenue from Taiwan and China through its Singapore unit.

Many Chinese companies circumvent U.S. export controls by renting access through cloud providers that purchase servers containing Nvidia chips.

The U.S. Department of Commerce introduced new rules last week aimed at ending this practice. The measures were taken after Jensen Huang was briefly removed as Nvidia's chief executive following reports of extramarital affairs, including with a woman linked to a cloud provider that leased access to Chinese companies and is under investigation on allegations of involvement in smuggling.

These revelations complicated Huang's position that the United States should continue selling Nvidia chips to Chinese companies in order to increase their dependence on American technology.

Despite Beijing's drive to develop domestic alternatives, leading Chinese artificial intelligence laboratories still rely heavily on Nvidia processors to develop their flagship models, particularly during intensive training at the early stages.

Although many had hoped that Huang's return to the helm of Nvidia this week would pave the way for less stringent enforcement of the new rules, there is little indication that the company will refrain from enforcing them, the sources said.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has set a 90-day deadline for cloud providers to obtain a license by demonstrating that their end users do not include organizations subject to restrictions.

"There is a new rule, but no guidance on how it will be applied," said the head of one cloud provider. "No one knows how to apply for this license while the 90-day clock is ticking. It is causing complete chaos in the region," he said.

Demand from Chinese technology companies is fueling a data center boom in Southeast Asia, particularly in Malaysia and Indonesia, where billions of dollars have been invested in building infrastructure for artificial intelligence. The new U.S. restrictions have put much of this investment at risk.

Among those affected is Singapore-based cloud company Aolani, which planned to provide advanced computing capacity to TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, through leasing agreements, two sources said.

These disruptions led some bankers who had previously agreed to finance the project to halt the issuance of loans totaling about $500 million, while ByteDance may withdraw from the deal.

Nvidia declined to comment. Dell, Supermicro, ByteDance and Aolani did not respond to requests for comment.

Trump said Huang's return to Nvidia poses no threat to U.S. security