New power outages in three regions due to Russian strikes, temporary schedules in Kyiv, emergency blackouts in Kyiv region - energy workers

New Russian shelling left consumers in three regions without electricity, Kyiv has temporary schedules, and several regions, including parts of Kyiv Oblast, have emergency blackouts; due to bad weather, some residents in 7 regions are without electricity, the Ministry of Energy and DTEK reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

As a result of repeated enemy shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Emergency restoration work is ongoing everywhere the security situation allows.

Capital region

"In Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, there is still a power deficit. The distribution system operator in the capital applies temporary schedules, taking into account the available volume of power. A return to stable, predictable hourly outage schedules will occur after the energy system's operation stabilizes," the Ministry of Energy stated.

At the same time, DTEK noted that in Kyiv Oblast, "in parts of Brovary and Boryspil districts, emergency shutdowns have been applied by order of Ukrenergo."

Schedules and emergency blackouts

"Hourly outage schedules are in effect throughout the country, as well as power limitations for industry and business. In several regions, emergency blackouts are additionally applied," the report states.

Such decisions, as indicated, "are forced and necessary to maintain the integrity of the energy system." "The main reason for the current forced blackouts is the consequences of night shelling of Ukrainian power plants and substations of transmission and distribution systems," the Ministry of Energy explains.

The most difficult situation remains in the frontline and border regions, where the restoration of electricity supply is complicated by ongoing hostilities.

Consequences of bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions, more than 500 settlements in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions remain without electricity," the report says.

Repair crews of oblenergos are working around the clock to restore damaged lines.

Kyiv switches to temporary schedules from midnight - DTEK