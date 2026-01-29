$42.770.19
Exclusive
09:19 AM
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
07:35 AM
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
Financial Times
Su-34

New power outages in three regions due to Russian strikes, temporary schedules in Kyiv, emergency blackouts in Kyiv region - energy workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Due to Russian shelling, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions are without electricity. Temporary schedules are being applied in Kyiv, and emergency blackouts in the Kyiv region. Over 500 settlements in 7 regions are without power due to bad weather.

New power outages in three regions due to Russian strikes, temporary schedules in Kyiv, emergency blackouts in Kyiv region - energy workers

New Russian shelling left consumers in three regions without electricity, Kyiv has temporary schedules, and several regions, including parts of Kyiv Oblast, have emergency blackouts; due to bad weather, some residents in 7 regions are without electricity, the Ministry of Energy and DTEK reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

As a result of repeated enemy shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Emergency restoration work is ongoing everywhere the security situation allows.

Capital region

"In Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, there is still a power deficit. The distribution system operator in the capital applies temporary schedules, taking into account the available volume of power. A return to stable, predictable hourly outage schedules will occur after the energy system's operation stabilizes," the Ministry of Energy stated.

At the same time, DTEK noted that in Kyiv Oblast, "in parts of Brovary and Boryspil districts, emergency shutdowns have been applied by order of Ukrenergo."

Schedules and emergency blackouts

"Hourly outage schedules are in effect throughout the country, as well as power limitations for industry and business. In several regions, emergency blackouts are additionally applied," the report states.

Such decisions, as indicated, "are forced and necessary to maintain the integrity of the energy system." "The main reason for the current forced blackouts is the consequences of night shelling of Ukrainian power plants and substations of transmission and distribution systems," the Ministry of Energy explains.

The most difficult situation remains in the frontline and border regions, where the restoration of electricity supply is complicated by ongoing hostilities.

Consequences of bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions, more than 500 settlements in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions remain without electricity," the report says.

Repair crews of oblenergos are working around the clock to restore damaged lines.

Kyiv switches to temporary schedules from midnight - DTEK28.01.26, 22:23 • 3702 views

Julia Shramko

