07:02 PM • 4098 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 6912 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 7008 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 8042 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
03:19 PM • 12699 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 15643 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 12282 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 23872 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 23638 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27570 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday06:25 PM • 3106 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 36650 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 35275 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 41982 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 44661 views
Actual
Kyiv switches to temporary schedules from midnight - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Kyiv is switching to temporary power outage schedules from midnight due to electricity shortages. The schedules will be uneven, individual for each building, and available in the chatbot and on the DTEK website.

Kyiv switches to temporary schedules from midnight - DTEK

Kyiv switches to temporary power outage schedules starting at midnight, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Energy workers managed to do the impossible. Despite the severe electricity deficit in the capital, we are introducing schedules with the amount of light we have.

- the company's message states.

What is important to know:

- the schedules will be uneven in different districts due to the specifics of the energy system damage;

- they are not tied to the queues we are used to (1.1, 1.2, 2.1, etc.);

- each building will have its own schedule;

- they can be viewed in the chatbot and on the website. Due to website overload, delays of up to 5 minutes are possible. 

The situation in the energy system remains difficult. Colder weather is ahead, and, unfortunately, the risk of new shelling remains. Therefore, if the situation worsens, the capital will return to emergency shutdowns. And vice versa, if the energy situation stabilizes, we will return to the usual schedules with queues 

- the company reported.

DTEK clarified that in the first few days, the temporary schedules will be refined in the process, so inaccuracies are possible.

We are launching the schedules as quickly as we can so that Kyiv residents have at least a small basis for planning their day 

- the company added.

Energy workers restored electricity to 1.2 million families in Ukraine after Russian shelling27.01.26, 15:53 • 2752 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
DTEK
Kyiv