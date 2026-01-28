Kyiv switches to temporary schedules from midnight - DTEK

Kyiv switches to temporary power outage schedules starting at midnight, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Energy workers managed to do the impossible. Despite the severe electricity deficit in the capital, we are introducing schedules with the amount of light we have. - the company's message states.

What is important to know:

- the schedules will be uneven in different districts due to the specifics of the energy system damage;

- they are not tied to the queues we are used to (1.1, 1.2, 2.1, etc.);

- each building will have its own schedule;

- they can be viewed in the chatbot and on the website. Due to website overload, delays of up to 5 minutes are possible.

The situation in the energy system remains difficult. Colder weather is ahead, and, unfortunately, the risk of new shelling remains. Therefore, if the situation worsens, the capital will return to emergency shutdowns. And vice versa, if the energy situation stabilizes, we will return to the usual schedules with queues - the company reported.

DTEK clarified that in the first few days, the temporary schedules will be refined in the process, so inaccuracies are possible.

We are launching the schedules as quickly as we can so that Kyiv residents have at least a small basis for planning their day - the company added.

Energy workers restored electricity to 1.2 million families in Ukraine after Russian shelling