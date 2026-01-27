Energy workers restored electricity to 1.2 million families in Ukraine after Russian shelling

Energy workers have restored electricity to over 1.2 million families in Ukraine after Russian shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

Despite the difficult situation last week, electricity was restored in 373 settlements. Among them:

in Kyiv - 645.3 thousand families;

in Odesa region - 253.3 thousand residents;

in Dnipropetrovsk region - 120 thousand homes;

in Donetsk region - 104.4 thousand households;

in Kyiv region - 86.6 thousand families.

Additionally

Russian shelling caused emergency power outages in a number of regions of Ukraine on January 27.

Later, UNN reported that a power deficit was observed in the capital region, and bad weather left residents in 10 regions without electricity.

