NATO's top commander outlined tough military response in the event of "foolish" Russian attack

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander warned Russia on Monday, October 12, that his forces would destroy "everything and everyone" that could be involved in any attack if Moscow were "foolish enough" to launch an assault on alliance territory. UNN reports this with reference to Reuters.

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Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich emphasized that NATO is a defensive alliance. But he outlined a three-pronged approach of blocking, blunting ​and breaking enemy forces to make any attack "utterly futile."

His remarks came amid rising tensions between Europe and Russia and continued concern among European allies about U.S. President Donald Trump's commitments to NATO's mutual defense pact.

In recent days, Trump announced an agreement with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin allowing Russia to supply diesel fuel to world markets, and renewed his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the publication writes.

European governments accuse Moscow of intensifying a campaign of sabotage, drone incursions, and cyberattacks against them, while Russia warned last month that it could use nuclear weapons if NATO attempted to cut off its exclave, the Kaliningrad region.

EU commented on Russia's nuclear threat against NATO over Kaliningrad

Grynkewich did not mention Russia by name, but much of his message was clearly directed at Moscow, the publication writes. NATO's 2022 Strategic Concept describes Russia as the most significant threat to the alliance's security.

If anyone is foolish enough to attack us, we will fight. In short, we will ensure that any attack on any ally proves absolutely futile - Grynkewich said.

Grynkewich said NATO's response would not be limited to the forces involved in the initial attack.

"If the adversary decides to continue the attack or commit its reserves, we will break the warfighting system that is being waged against us," he said.

"This includes not only the attacking forces themselves, but everything that supports, sustains, and controls those forces," Grynkewich noted.

Putin said this month that Russia does not plan to attack any European country and wants to coexist peacefully. Such statements have not reassured European leaders, given that Russia made similar statements before invading Ukraine in 2022, the publication points out.

Russia has also repeatedly denied involvement in sabotage and other hybrid operations.

Grynkewich said he decided to speak publicly about NATO's plans because recent acts of sabotage and arson had made people across the alliance nervous.

"I want to assure the one billion citizens of our alliance that we will deal with this. We know what we need to do. We know how we will do it," he said.

He said he also wanted to send a message to anyone considering the possibility of harming NATO members.

Grynkewich sought to downplay concerns about Washington's commitment to the alliance, recalling that Trump spoke of "love" at the NATO summit in Ankara in July.

"I was in the room and I felt the love," he said.

NATO has begun discussing Article 5 because of Russian hybrid attacks, but Europe is still afraid of a tough response