NATO prepares defensive measures after Russian drone invasion of Polish airspace - Bloomberg

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
07:17 PM • 3064 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
03:15 PM • 11907 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
02:55 PM • 22669 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 14668 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 13294 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 19986 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 13897 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 16012 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 14175 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM • 14223 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.9m/s
53%
755mm
Popular news
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 33190 views
F-35 "make no sense" in fighting cheap UAVs: the cost of a guided missile exceeds Russia's expenses for a "Shahed"September 11, 01:02 PM • 11464 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 10976 views
Szijjártó accused Ukraine of worsening relations between the two countries03:13 PM • 10197 views
Poland closes border with Belarus: Russia declares escalation of tension and urges Warsaw to reconsider06:35 PM • 6210 views
Publications
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading 02:55 PM • 22676 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 19987 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 33256 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 48980 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 109508 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Alexander Stubb
Timothy Snyder
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship02:57 PM • 11012 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 33256 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 24312 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 32450 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 97386 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Dassault Rafale
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sukhoi Su-30
Il-18

NATO prepares defensive measures after Russian drone invasion of Polish airspace - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

NATO is developing military and political measures in response to the invasion of Russian drones into Poland. Several allied countries have already pledged assistance, including air defense systems and fighter jets.

NATO prepares defensive measures after Russian drone invasion of Polish airspace - Bloomberg

NATO is preparing military and political measures in response to the invasion of Polish airspace by Russian drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the source, the military response is being coordinated by the Supreme Commander of the Allied Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, Alexus Grinkevich. The command is currently assessing the situation and determining what resources may be needed to strengthen the eastern flank.

We will learn lessons, understand what needs to be improved to deal with such limited intrusions

- Grinkevich noted.

In response to the incident, Warsaw appealed to allies to provide additional air defense systems and anti-drone technologies. Earlier, NATO forces shot down drones that crossed the Polish border on Wednesday morning during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

A number of countries have already pledged assistance:

- Germany will continue air policing missions and support a new package of sanctions against Russia.

- France will send three Rafale fighters to protect Polish skies.

- The Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and Great Britain have declared their readiness to provide air defense equipment.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that the country will also cooperate with Ukraine and South Korea on anti-drone systems.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called Russia's actions reckless and dangerous.

Whether it was intentional or not, it is absolutely reckless. It is absolutely dangerous. A full assessment of the incident is underway

- said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

In turn, Zelensky stated that Russia's attack on Poland cannot be accidental. There is an analysis of the flight trajectory, which indicates that the drones deliberately flew to Poland through the territory of Ukraine and Belarus.

Meanwhile, Poland will close all checkpoints on the border with Belarus, including road and rail, from September 12.

Five Russian drones that entered Polish airspace were heading for a NATO base – Die Welt11.09.25, 17:59 • 2900 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Dassault Rafale
Mark Rutte
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
South Korea
France
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Germany
Netherlands
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland