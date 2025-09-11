NATO prepares defensive measures after Russian drone invasion of Polish airspace - Bloomberg

NATO is preparing military and political measures in response to the invasion of Polish airspace by Russian drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the source, the military response is being coordinated by the Supreme Commander of the Allied Armed Forces of NATO in Europe, Alexus Grinkevich. The command is currently assessing the situation and determining what resources may be needed to strengthen the eastern flank.

We will learn lessons, understand what needs to be improved to deal with such limited intrusions - Grinkevich noted.

In response to the incident, Warsaw appealed to allies to provide additional air defense systems and anti-drone technologies. Earlier, NATO forces shot down drones that crossed the Polish border on Wednesday morning during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

A number of countries have already pledged assistance:

- Germany will continue air policing missions and support a new package of sanctions against Russia.

- France will send three Rafale fighters to protect Polish skies.

- The Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and Great Britain have declared their readiness to provide air defense equipment.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that the country will also cooperate with Ukraine and South Korea on anti-drone systems.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called Russia's actions reckless and dangerous.

Whether it was intentional or not, it is absolutely reckless. It is absolutely dangerous. A full assessment of the incident is underway - said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10.

In turn, Zelensky stated that Russia's attack on Poland cannot be accidental. There is an analysis of the flight trajectory, which indicates that the drones deliberately flew to Poland through the territory of Ukraine and Belarus.

Meanwhile, Poland will close all checkpoints on the border with Belarus, including road and rail, from September 12.

