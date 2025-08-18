NATO-like: Trump stated that Ukraine will be provided with protection

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
06:34 PM • 8946 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 10789 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 10336 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 21133 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 58553 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 41577 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 60967 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 42844 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 121437 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 107362 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.5m/s
63%
750mm
Popular news
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideoAugust 18, 10:02 AM • 99726 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 100682 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?August 18, 11:22 AM • 40318 views
Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swiftPhotoAugust 18, 01:13 PM • 5666 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump04:07 PM • 34055 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 58553 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 60967 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 100946 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 121440 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 121437 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideo05:45 PM • 3236 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 71038 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 63167 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 96151 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 82086 views
Actual
Hryvnia
Truth Social
Starlink
Readiness 2030
ReArm Europe

NATO-like: Trump stated that Ukraine will be provided with protection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

Donald Trump stated that Ukraine will receive NATO-like protection with the support of European leaders. He confirmed that Ukraine will not become a NATO member but will receive security guarantees.

NATO-like: Trump stated that Ukraine will be provided with protection

Ukraine will be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries. Donald Trump stated this to journalists in the Oval Office, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

When asked if the US would oblige the American side to provide protection to Ukraine similar to NATO protection, Trump replied: "I don't know if it can be defined that way, but similar to NATO... We have people waiting in another room right now. They are all here from Europe, the most prominent people in Europe, and they want to provide protection, they are very confident in it. And we will help them with that."

Additionally

This refers to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, who, along with NATO Secretary General Rutte, arrived at the White House.

Addition

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, stated that "we will give them very good security guarantees."

Trump also stated that Ukraine would not be in NATO.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Oval Office
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Giorgia Meloni
Alexander Stubb
White House
Reuters
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Finland
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine