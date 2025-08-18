NATO-like: Trump stated that Ukraine will be provided with protection

Ukraine will be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries. Donald Trump stated this to journalists in the Oval Office, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

When asked if the US would oblige the American side to provide protection to Ukraine similar to NATO protection, Trump replied: "I don't know if it can be defined that way, but similar to NATO... We have people waiting in another room right now. They are all here from Europe, the most prominent people in Europe, and they want to provide protection, they are very confident in it. And we will help them with that."

Additionally

This refers to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, who, along with NATO Secretary General Rutte, arrived at the White House.

Addition

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, stated that "we will give them very good security guarantees."

Trump also stated that Ukraine would not be in NATO.