More than a quarter of a million Ukrainians are without power due to Russian strikes; the situation is difficult - Zelenskyy

$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
08:23 AM • 8024 views
Planes carrying evacuees from Oleshky have arrived in Belarus - Arahamiia
06:39 AM • 9650 views
Every second drone launched by Russia was jet-powered: how many destroyed overnight
October 31, 03:25 AM • 62825 views
Usyk to return to cruiserweight in 2027 for undisputed status — manager
October 31, 01:22 AM • 87280 views
Protests near Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal are gaining momentum — Nawrocki’s camp claims an attempted coupVideo
October 30, 11:49 PM • 32749 views
"A strong decision": Zelenskyy called on the United States to speed up the transfer of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine
October 30, 11:18 PM • 28647 views
Russia attacked Kharkiv with jet-powered "Shaheds": hits recorded in three districts
October 30, 10:16 PM • 27888 views
Three strikes on a single critical infrastructure facility: part of Kyiv is without water and electricity
October 30, 09:22 PM • 18587 views
A conflict has erupted in Poland over the Constitutional Tribunal — people took to the streets to protestVideo
October 30, 07:56 PM • 18942 views
The United States has approved the possible sale of 500 missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
October 30, 07:07 PM • 16667 views
Influenza vaccination in Ukraine is delayed — the Ministry of Health cited the reasons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
Russia's Kaliningrad was hit by a total blackout overnight; the cause is unknownVideoOctober 31, 12:51 AM • 17203 views
In the Khmelnytskyi region, the bodies of three children were found in a car pulled from a riverPhotoOctober 31, 02:43 AM • 21127 views
Nawrocki entered the building of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal despite oppositionVideoOctober 31, 02:56 AM • 19645 views
The strike on Kharkiv damaged 10 buildings and injured three people04:30 AM • 12647 views
Spotify is preparing an AI service for remixes and covers - FT06:10 AM • 13680 views
Publications
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortune09:59 AM • 818 views
All seven finalists for the 2027 Car of the Year turned out to be electric carsPhotoOctober 30, 05:27 PM • 37273 views
From the most powerful fleet to “disarmament for gas” - how Ukraine lost its strategic aviationPhotoVideo
Exclusive
October 30, 02:03 PM • 46935 views
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
Exclusive
October 30, 09:52 AM • 50478 views
How cleaning affects the energy of the homeOctober 30, 07:51 AM • 52734 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kane 9th, Mbappé not even in the top 10: how Ukraine voted for the "2026 Ballon d’Or"09:00 AM • 1870 views
$1,999 iPhone Duo is in spotlight due to cracks appearing just days after release - has Apple responded07:24 AM • 3668 views
Spotify is preparing an AI service for remixes and covers - FT06:10 AM • 13794 views
This Week’s New Movies: Seven Premieres Worth Seeing on the Big ScreenVideoOctober 30, 07:30 PM • 29466 views
The Manchester City forward received special recognition from Instagram — the player's profile was given a blue background PhotoVideoOctober 30, 06:04 PM • 25111 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian

More than a quarter of a million Ukrainians are without power due to Russian strikes; the situation is difficult - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

The attacks damaged energy facilities in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk region and Sumy region. Around 200,000 households in Dnipro and more than 80,000 in Kyiv region were left without electricity.

More than a quarter of a million Ukrainians are without power due to Russian strikes; the situation is difficult - Zelenskyy

In a number of regions of Ukraine, the electricity supply situation is difficult following Russian strikes that left more than a quarter of a million Ukrainians without power. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on October 31 on social media, UNN writes.

Details

The President reported that the enemy had struck energy facilities and other critical infrastructure in Kyiv and three other regions.

"Yesterday evening, Russian Shahed drones struck a combined heat and power plant in Kyiv. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, there were strikes on four electrical substations during this night alone. Before dawn, a Russian drone struck a combined heat and power plant in Shostka. In Dnipro and Kharkiv, strikes hit railway infrastructure. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russia also attacked a gas distribution facility," Zelenskyy wrote.

What is the situation with electricity in Kyiv and Dnipro - morning update31.10.26, 09:37 • 3068 views

Following these Russian strikes, the electricity supply situation in our regions is difficult. About 200,000 households in Dnipro and the region are without electricity. More than 80,000 households in the Kyiv region are also without power

— Zelenskyy said.

He noted that "repair crews are working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes and are doing everything possible to restore the electricity supply."

"The world sees how Russia makes civilian infrastructure a target every day. And everyone who does not want to see how this Russian escalation could spread further in Europe must help Ukraine. Strong steps genuinely aimed at peace are needed. These are sanctions against the aggressor and new packages of support for Ukraine. I thank everyone who is helping," the President emphasized.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Explosions
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Dnipro (city)
Shostka
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv