More than a quarter of a million Ukrainians are without power due to Russian strikes; the situation is difficult - Zelenskyy

In a number of regions of Ukraine, the electricity supply situation is difficult following Russian strikes that left more than a quarter of a million Ukrainians without power. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on October 31 on social media, UNN writes.

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The President reported that the enemy had struck energy facilities and other critical infrastructure in Kyiv and three other regions.

"Yesterday evening, Russian Shahed drones struck a combined heat and power plant in Kyiv. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, there were strikes on four electrical substations during this night alone. Before dawn, a Russian drone struck a combined heat and power plant in Shostka. In Dnipro and Kharkiv, strikes hit railway infrastructure. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russia also attacked a gas distribution facility," Zelenskyy wrote.

What is the situation with electricity in Kyiv and Dnipro - morning update

Following these Russian strikes, the electricity supply situation in our regions is difficult. About 200,000 households in Dnipro and the region are without electricity. More than 80,000 households in the Kyiv region are also without power — Zelenskyy said.

He noted that "repair crews are working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes and are doing everything possible to restore the electricity supply."

"The world sees how Russia makes civilian infrastructure a target every day. And everyone who does not want to see how this Russian escalation could spread further in Europe must help Ukraine. Strong steps genuinely aimed at peace are needed. These are sanctions against the aggressor and new packages of support for Ukraine. I thank everyone who is helping," the President emphasized.