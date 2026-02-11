Kyiv's air defense will be strengthened, focusing on energy facilities - Shmyhal after a closed meeting of the Staff

Today, a meeting of the Headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of the energy emergency was held behind closed doors. As Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported, in the context of possible further Russian attacks, the strengthening of active air defense of Kyiv was discussed. In particular, energy facilities, UNN reports.

In addition, according to the minister, other critical infrastructure facilities that need protection were identified and prioritized.

We coordinated with ministries, city authorities, and energy workers. Everyone received appropriate tasks. We continue to work to protect the energy system and minimize damage from Russian strikes - Shmyhal summarized.

