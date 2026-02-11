$43.090.06
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 2906 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 4882 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 10205 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 17299 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 15147 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 19079 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 30617 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24056 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 38377 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
Kyiv's air defense will be strengthened, focusing on energy facilities - Shmyhal after a closed meeting of the Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

At the meeting of the Staff for the elimination of the consequences of the emergency situation in the energy sector, the strengthening of Kyiv's air defense, particularly energy facilities, was discussed. Other critical infrastructure facilities requiring protection have been identified and prioritized.

Kyiv's air defense will be strengthened, focusing on energy facilities - Shmyhal after a closed meeting of the Staff

Today, a meeting of the Headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of the energy emergency was held behind closed doors. As Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal reported, in the context of possible further Russian attacks, the strengthening of active air defense of Kyiv was discussed. In particular, energy facilities, UNN reports.

By order of the President, we held a meeting of the Headquarters today behind closed doors. With the participation of the military. Most of the information is not public. In the context of possible further Russian attacks, we discussed strengthening the active air defense of Kyiv. In particular, energy facilities 

- Shmyhal reported.

In addition, according to the minister, other critical infrastructure facilities that need protection were identified and prioritized.

We coordinated with ministries, city authorities, and energy workers. Everyone received appropriate tasks. We continue to work to protect the energy system and minimize damage from Russian strikes 

- Shmyhal summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv