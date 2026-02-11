Kyiv residents urged to replenish drinking and technical water supplies amid risk of new enemy shelling

$43.090.06
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 6976 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 12632 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 22700 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 21488 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 36312 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 36926 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 32588 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32243 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 25690 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 13568 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 17708 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 13589 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideoFebruary 11, 07:17 AM • 17483 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideoFebruary 11, 07:49 AM • 12879 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 38386 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 3496 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media08:43 AM • 8490 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 28967 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 30489 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 29614 views
Kyiv residents urged to replenish drinking and technical water supplies amid risk of new enemy shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The Kyiv City State Administration urged residents of the capital to check and replenish their supplies of drinking and technical water due to possible enemy shelling. The recommended norm per person is: 3 liters of drinking water and 10–12 liters of technical water.

Kyiv residents urged to replenish drinking and technical water supplies amid risk of new enemy shelling

Kyiv residents were urged to check and, if necessary, replenish their water supplies – both drinking and technical – amid the risk of new enemy shelling, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Kyiv is resisting the enemy during one of the most difficult heating seasons. Utility services and energy workers are working around the clock. While low air temperatures persist, there is a risk of new enemy attacks.

- the message says.

The Kyiv City State Administration urged Kyiv residents to check and, if necessary, replenish their water supplies – both drinking and technical.

The recommended daily norm per person is: 3 liters of drinking water and 10–12 liters of technical water for hygiene and cooking.

- the message says.

Antonina Tumanova

