Kyiv residents urged to replenish drinking and technical water supplies amid risk of new enemy shelling

Kyiv residents were urged to check and, if necessary, replenish their water supplies – both drinking and technical – amid the risk of new enemy shelling, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Kyiv is resisting the enemy during one of the most difficult heating seasons. Utility services and energy workers are working around the clock. While low air temperatures persist, there is a risk of new enemy attacks. - the message says.

The Kyiv City State Administration urged Kyiv residents to check and, if necessary, replenish their water supplies – both drinking and technical.

The recommended daily norm per person is: 3 liters of drinking water and 10–12 liters of technical water for hygiene and cooking. - the message says.

