In Kyiv, due to warming, the risk of icicle falls increases - rescuers gave advice

Photo: KMDA

In Kyiv, during the warming period, the danger of snow falling and icicles dropping from building roofs increases. In this regard, the State Emergency Service urges residents and guests of the city to be especially careful when moving through the streets. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Rescuers advise against staying under cornices of buildings where icicles have formed. If it is necessary to pass by, one should assess the level of icing in advance and quickly overcome the dangerous section. It is also recommended to move at a distance of at least 3-4 meters from building walls, especially in places where warning tapes are installed.

If a suspicious noise is heard from above, do not stop or look up. It is necessary to quickly press against the wall of the building - the roof overhang can partially protect from falling ice or snow. It is not recommended to leave cars parked close to buildings.

Special attention is requested for the safety of children. When walking with toddlers in strollers or on sleds, do not leave them unattended and avoid places where ice or snow may fall from roofs.

The Kyiv City State Administration emphasizes: adherence to simple safety rules during the thaw will help avoid injuries and dangerous situations.

Recall

On February 11, night frosts are expected in Ukraine down to -18 degrees, but during the day in the west and south, it will warm up to +5 degrees. Strong southerly winds will bring wet snow to the western regions, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions.