European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
In Kyiv, due to warming, the risk of icicle falls increases - rescuers gave advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

In Kyiv, the danger of snow falling and icicles falling from roofs is increasing. The State Emergency Service urges residents to be careful and follow safety rules.

In Kyiv, due to warming, the risk of icicle falls increases - rescuers gave advice
Photo: KMDA

In Kyiv, during the warming period, the danger of snow falling and icicles dropping from building roofs increases. In this regard, the State Emergency Service urges residents and guests of the city to be especially careful when moving through the streets. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Rescuers advise against staying under cornices of buildings where icicles have formed. If it is necessary to pass by, one should assess the level of icing in advance and quickly overcome the dangerous section. It is also recommended to move at a distance of at least 3-4 meters from building walls, especially in places where warning tapes are installed.

If a suspicious noise is heard from above, do not stop or look up. It is necessary to quickly press against the wall of the building - the roof overhang can partially protect from falling ice or snow. It is not recommended to leave cars parked close to buildings.

Special attention is requested for the safety of children. When walking with toddlers in strollers or on sleds, do not leave them unattended and avoid places where ice or snow may fall from roofs.

The Kyiv City State Administration emphasizes: adherence to simple safety rules during the thaw will help avoid injuries and dangerous situations.

Recall

On February 11, night frosts are expected in Ukraine down to -18 degrees, but during the day in the west and south, it will warm up to +5 degrees. Strong southerly winds will bring wet snow to the western regions, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

