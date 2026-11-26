North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has decided to temporarily suspend military aid to Russia amid worsening diplomatic relations between the two states. The reason was statements by Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding Moscow's possible assistance in normalizing relations between Pyongyang and Seoul. In addition, significant losses among North Korean servicemen in the war against Ukraine are hindering the deepening of military cooperation. This is reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Ukrainian intelligence, diplomatic tensions arose between Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in October 2026, caused by statements by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko. The Russian diplomat said that in the future the Kremlin would facilitate the de-escalation of relations between North and South Korea. This position caused outrage in Pyongyang, which expects consistent support from Moscow under the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty concluded between the states.

At the end of October, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui demanded explanations from the Russian side regarding its position and announced the temporary suspension of military aid to Russia. According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence, the decision was made personally by Kim Jong Un.

What military aid North Korea suspended

The decision by the North Korean leadership concerns several areas of military cooperation with Russia.

In particular, it concerns:

the suspension of ballistic missile deliveries;

the suspension of the transfer of another batch of artillery ammunition;

restrictions on the use of North Korean airspace by Russian military transport aviation;

restraining any further increase in the size of the North Korean military contingent on Russian territory.

The Russian leadership was interested in increasing the size of the North Korean military contingent from 8,500 to 50,000 personnel. However, Pyongyang has so far not approved Moscow's corresponding request.

Significant losses and problems in military cooperation

Another factor hindering the deepening of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is the significant losses among North Korean servicemen as a result of their participation in the war against Ukraine. According to estimates by Ukrainian intelligence, the total losses of the North Korean military contingent amount to 7,058 personnel, of whom 2,251 constitute irrecoverable losses, while another 4,807 servicemen were wounded.

In addition, cooperation between the armed forces of the two states is complicated by the language barrier, a shortage of interpreters, problems with providing servicemen with supplies, the insufficient level of interoperability between military units, as well as the dismissive attitude of the Russian command toward North Korean troops.

From strategic partnership to diplomatic disputes

Tensions in relations between Moscow and Pyongyang emerged against the backdrop of the active development of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the transport, economic, and military spheres. Thus, on September 7, 2026, Russia and North Korea held a ceremony to open the first road bridge across the Tumen River (Tumangan) on the border between the two states. The new infrastructure facility is intended to contribute to an increase in bilateral transportation volumes, the development of trade, and the expansion of economic ties between the countries.

At the same time, within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership, Moscow is interested in the continued supply of North Korean weapons, ammunition, and their components.

For its part, the North Korean leadership expects to receive industrial equipment, raw materials, financial resources, and access to technology from Russia. Pyongyang is particularly interested in North Korean servicemen gaining experience in modern warfare.

Why Moscow's position on South Korea caused outrage in Pyongyang

In October, representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry also expressed interest in the gradual normalization of relations with South Korea. In particular, Andrey Rudenko said that Moscow was ready to welcome Seoul’s practical steps toward restoring bilateral relations. In addition, the Russian side allowed for the possibility of restoring direct air links between the countries.

Such statements came amid the prolonged confrontation between North and South Korea, as well as the deepening military and political cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, North Korea’s leadership viewed the position of Russian diplomacy as inconsistent with the nature of the allied relations between the two states.

Does Kim Jong Un’s decision mean a break in the alliance with Russia

Despite the emergence of diplomatic disagreements, there is currently no information about Pyongyang’s intention to withdraw from the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia or to completely end military cooperation.

At the same time, the duration of the restrictions imposed remains unknown, as do the conditions under which the North Korean leadership might agree to resume military assistance to Moscow. There has been no official public reaction from the Kremlin or Pyongyang to the information released by Ukrainian intelligence.

Context

In June 2024, Russia and North Korea signed a Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which provides, among other things, for the provision of mutual military assistance in the event of an armed attack on either party. After the document was concluded, military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang intensified significantly. North Korea became one of Russia’s key external suppliers of weapons and ammunition, and later sent its servicemen to participate in combat operations against Ukraine.

The cooperation between the two states has repeatedly been criticized by Ukraine, the United States, the European Union, and South Korea, which emphasized the threats posed by deepening military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang both to European security and to stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Recall

Somewhat earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that military cooperation between Russia and North Korea threatened the security of Europe.