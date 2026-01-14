"If we can 100% counter Russia's attacks, Putin's terror will be meaningless": Zelenskyy emphasized air defense to partners after another Russian strike on energy infrastructure

Russia continued its strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight, and now the first priority for Ukraine is to strengthen its air defense, primarily referring to missiles for the systems. If there is now an opportunity to "one hundred percent counteract these Russian attacks, Putin's terror will no longer make sense," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to another Russian attack, UNN writes.

Details

"Tonight, Russia continued to strike our communities and energy infrastructure. Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions were under attack. The main target is energy facilities, critical infrastructure that ensures a normal life for our people: heat, light. In the morning, our air defense forces worked in Kyiv, an air raid alert was in the capital and the region, in Chernihiv region," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, one hundred thirteen attack drones were launched. About 70 of them were "Shaheds," and there were also missiles – three ballistic ones. "I thank the defenders who repel Russia's air attacks every day and night: aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. I thank everyone who works to eliminate the consequences of these attacks. I am grateful for such support for the country," the President noted.

Now the first priority for us is to strengthen our air defense, missiles for the systems first and foremost. Partners' contributions to the PURL program are needed, and support from warehouses in Europe is also needed, as well as faster implementation of agreements with America. It is very important now to strengthen our soldiers. If we can one hundred percent counteract these Russian attacks, Putin's terror will no longer make sense. Now this is their advantage, and Russia is betting on it. We must deprive them of this. This can work and force Russia to stop the killings and move towards peace. I am grateful to everyone in the world who is ready to help us - Zelenskyy emphasized.

