"If we can 100% counter Russia's attacks, Putin's terror will be meaningless": Zelenskyy emphasized air defense to partners after another Russian strike on energy infrastructure

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
08:52 AM • 3190 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
06:55 AM • 7264 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 32253 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 34629 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 31454 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 33447 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 50916 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 28394 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 31636 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 36458 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1m/s
83%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bucharest is ready for unification with Moldova if Chisinau wishes so - Advisor to the President of RomaniaJanuary 14, 12:09 AM • 11431 views
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - mediaPhotoVideoJanuary 14, 01:53 AM • 19588 views
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messagesJanuary 14, 02:27 AM • 9944 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 12398 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 7834 views
Publications
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 12859 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 32253 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 50916 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 42733 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 75396 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
Kryvyi Rih
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 18259 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 53278 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 46481 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 51410 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 52910 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Financial Times
Social network
The Diplomat

"If we can 100% counter Russia's attacks, Putin's terror will be meaningless": Zelenskyy emphasized air defense to partners after another Russian strike on energy infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight, targeting Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. President Zelenskyy stated that the first priority is strengthening air defense, primarily with missiles for the systems.

"If we can 100% counter Russia's attacks, Putin's terror will be meaningless": Zelenskyy emphasized air defense to partners after another Russian strike on energy infrastructure

Russia continued its strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight, and now the first priority for Ukraine is to strengthen its air defense, primarily referring to missiles for the systems. If there is now an opportunity to "one hundred percent counteract these Russian attacks, Putin's terror will no longer make sense," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, reacting to another Russian attack, UNN writes.

Details

"Tonight, Russia continued to strike our communities and energy infrastructure. Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions were under attack. The main target is energy facilities, critical infrastructure that ensures a normal life for our people: heat, light. In the morning, our air defense forces worked in Kyiv, an air raid alert was in the capital and the region, in Chernihiv region," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, one hundred thirteen attack drones were launched. About 70 of them were "Shaheds," and there were also missiles – three ballistic ones. "I thank the defenders who repel Russia's air attacks every day and night: aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. I thank everyone who works to eliminate the consequences of these attacks. I am grateful for such support for the country," the President noted.

One of 3 ballistic "Iskanders" and 89 of 113 drones neutralized during the Russian attack on Ukraine14.01.26, 08:19 • 2810 views

Now the first priority for us is to strengthen our air defense, missiles for the systems first and foremost. Partners' contributions to the PURL program are needed, and support from warehouses in Europe is also needed, as well as faster implementation of agreements with America. It is very important now to strengthen our soldiers. If we can one hundred percent counteract these Russian attacks, Putin's terror will no longer make sense. Now this is their advantage, and Russia is betting on it. We must deprive them of this. This can work and force Russia to stop the killings and move towards peace. I am grateful to everyone in the world who is ready to help us

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The most difficult situation in energy after Russian attacks is in the capital region, restrictions in Odesa region, 40,000 without electricity in Dnipro region - Ministry of Energy14.01.26, 10:33 • 1644 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv