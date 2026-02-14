$42.990.00
"I saw the will to win even in a dog" - Rutte recalled Patron and his trip to Chernihiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that not only people but also animals, in particular the dog Patron, are indomitable in Ukraine. He noted that Ukrainians are becoming stronger despite terrible difficulties.

"I saw the will to win even in a dog" - Rutte recalled Patron and his trip to Chernihiv region

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that not only people but also animals in Ukraine are indomitable. In particular, during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, the Alliance's chief representative said that he saw the thirst for victory even in the eyes of Patron the dog - a dog that helps clear mines, UNN reports.

Details

Rutte expressed his humorous observation during a dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Secretary General recalled his recent trip to Ukraine, during which he visited the Chernihiv region.

Everyone there (in Ukraine - ed.) is a hero, people who are rescuers, people who work to save lives, and soldiers, of course. You sometimes hear about rescuers, and even that dog, I even looked into the dog's eyes, and he told me, we will never give up

- said Mark Rutte.

Shifting the conversation to a serious note, the NATO Secretary General recalled his conversation with local residents who, after the occupation of the Chernihiv region, became hostages of the Russian military.

I was in Chernihiv, I spoke with people who were kept in the basement of a school. The size was about a third of this room. There were 50 people there. Ten people died in that room. I looked into the eyes of the people who were there, and they said: no, we are resilient, we will never give up

- Rutte convinced.

The Alliance's Secretary General also mentioned that recent missile strikes on Kyiv were aimed at leaving almost 250,000 citizens without heat on those days when the thermometer outside dropped to -25 degrees.

And people live in such conditions. When you talk to people, they tell me: "keep supporting us, we will not give up." They only get stronger, despite terrible difficulties

- Rutte concluded.

The NATO Secretary General made these remarks during a conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Ukraine's urgent needs.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Conference stated that Europe's financial support allows Ukraine to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsNews of the World
