How to replace the generation of damaged thermal power plants with distributed sources? Shmyhal announced the development of concrete steps

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
05:23 PM • 5696 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 14499 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 15409 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 21803 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 21259 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 35781 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 24451 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 47649 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22424 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41647 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
4.6m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 13886 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 26, 11:59 AM • 20681 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 9134 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 6874 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what Ukrenergo says04:25 PM • 7830 views
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it06:05 PM • 5646 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 14499 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 35781 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 47649 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 40840 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco05:14 PM • 2846 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 6942 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 9218 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 13927 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 35005 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Bild

How to replace the generation of damaged thermal power plants with distributed sources? Shmyhal announced the development of concrete steps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal held a meeting of the Staff, where they discussed replacing the generation of damaged thermal power plants and humanitarian aid from partners. Ukraine received 31 tons of equipment from Spain, Finland, Norway, and Austria, and expects new deliveries.

How to replace the generation of damaged thermal power plants with distributed sources? Shmyhal announced the development of concrete steps

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal held an evening meeting of the Staff. The meeting focused on replacing the generation of damaged thermal power plants, humanitarian aid from partners, and digital coordination, UNN reports.

The main focus is on restoring heat and electricity supply. Concrete steps have been developed to replace the generation of damaged thermal power plants with distributed sources. This includes the installation of cogeneration units and block-modular boiler houses. I instructed Kyiv to urgently calculate the necessary number of units to compensate for the losses.

- Shmyhal reported.

According to him, today they also had a substantive discussion with businesses in the region. They went through each enterprise individually to understand their needs and capabilities. The result of the dialogue is concrete – in the near future, we expect to receive additional megawatts of capacity from business generation.

We are also engaging the help of partners. Over the past week, we have received 31 tons of cargo – generators, transformers, and other equipment from Spain, Finland, Norway, and Austria. In the near future, we expect a large shipment of generators from Lithuania and the European Union. I am grateful to our European partners for their quick response and concrete assistance in these difficult times.

- added the minister.

Communication and digital coordination are another priority. Generators were handed over to utility companies and providers. Separately, an agreement was reached with the city to support providers who can ensure xPON fiber optic internet technology in homes. There should be no monopoly here, and people should receive quality communication services under any circumstances, Shmyhal summarized.

Additional places for single and low-mobility individuals, as well as hot meals: where to get essential help in Kyiv26.01.26, 15:58 • 2616 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
charity
Austria
European Union
Finland
Lithuania
Norway
Spain
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv