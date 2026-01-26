How to replace the generation of damaged thermal power plants with distributed sources? Shmyhal announced the development of concrete steps

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal held an evening meeting of the Staff. The meeting focused on replacing the generation of damaged thermal power plants, humanitarian aid from partners, and digital coordination, UNN reports.

The main focus is on restoring heat and electricity supply. Concrete steps have been developed to replace the generation of damaged thermal power plants with distributed sources. This includes the installation of cogeneration units and block-modular boiler houses. I instructed Kyiv to urgently calculate the necessary number of units to compensate for the losses. - Shmyhal reported.

According to him, today they also had a substantive discussion with businesses in the region. They went through each enterprise individually to understand their needs and capabilities. The result of the dialogue is concrete – in the near future, we expect to receive additional megawatts of capacity from business generation.

We are also engaging the help of partners. Over the past week, we have received 31 tons of cargo – generators, transformers, and other equipment from Spain, Finland, Norway, and Austria. In the near future, we expect a large shipment of generators from Lithuania and the European Union. I am grateful to our European partners for their quick response and concrete assistance in these difficult times. - added the minister.

Communication and digital coordination are another priority. Generators were handed over to utility companies and providers. Separately, an agreement was reached with the city to support providers who can ensure xPON fiber optic internet technology in homes. There should be no monopoly here, and people should receive quality communication services under any circumstances, Shmyhal summarized.

