Additional places for single and low-mobility individuals, as well as hot meals: where to get essential help in Kyiv

In the capital's social institutions, 100 additional places have been set up for the temporary stay of lonely people from low-mobility groups. In addition, as reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, yesterday alone, more than 6,400 Kyiv residents received hot meals at 57 locations in Kyiv, UNN reports.

As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, if there is a lonely person from low-mobility groups near you who needs help, you can report it by calling 112 or contact the territorial social service center in your district:

▫️Kyiv City Territorial Social Service Center, Mykhaila Kotelnykova St., 32/11, tel.: 0444509166;

▫️Holosiivskyi district – Hetmana Pavla Skoropadskoho St., 25/2, tel.: 0442350040;

▫️Darnytskyi district – Arkhitektora Verbytskoho St., 9-I, tel.: 0445640822, 0445640653;

▫️Desnianskyi district – Budyshchanska St., 4, tel.: 0445152018;

▫️Dniprovskyi district – Ostafiya Dashkevycha St., 7-A (building 3), tel.: 0445120035;

▫️Obolonskyi district – Ozerna St., 18-A, tel.: 0444119775;

▫️Pecherskyi district – Mykhaila Boichuka St., 11-A, tel.: 0442852359;

▫️Podilskyi district – Bratska St., 15/9, tel.: 0442846608;

▫️Sviatoshynskyi district – Zhmerinska St., 22-A, tel.: 0442905572;

▫️Solomianskyi district – Vatslava Havela Blvd., 83-A, tel.: 0444977327;

▫️Shevchenkivskyi district – Bohdana Havrylyshyna St., 11-A, tel.: 0442365056.

As reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, together with World Central Kitchen and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, rescuers from the State Emergency Service organized hot meals near designated heating points.

Yesterday alone, more than 6,400 Kyiv residents received hot meals at 57 locations. Today, more than 6,500 more portions are planned to be prepared, Klymenko said.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that at the State Emergency Service heating points, you can leave a request for food and find out the addresses and time of food distribution. You can also always warm up with hot tea there, and also get boiling water for your own needs upon request.

