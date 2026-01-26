$43.140.03
50.650.13
01:53 PM • 390 views
The EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 4870 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 10528 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 17946 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 16553 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 33957 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 18904 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 33716 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 22484 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27436 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Financial Times

Additional places for single and low-mobility individuals, as well as hot meals: where to get essential help in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

100 additional temporary accommodation spots have been created in Kyiv for single, low-mobility individuals. Over 6,400 Kyiv residents received hot meals at 57 locations.

Additional places for single and low-mobility individuals, as well as hot meals: where to get essential help in Kyiv

In the capital's social institutions, 100 additional places have been set up for the temporary stay of lonely people from low-mobility groups. In addition, as reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, yesterday alone, more than 6,400 Kyiv residents received hot meals at 57 locations in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, if there is a lonely person from low-mobility groups near you who needs help, you can report it by calling 112 or contact the territorial social service center in your district:

▫️Kyiv City Territorial Social Service Center, Mykhaila Kotelnykova St., 32/11, tel.: 0444509166;

▫️Holosiivskyi district – Hetmana Pavla Skoropadskoho St., 25/2, tel.: 0442350040;

▫️Darnytskyi district – Arkhitektora Verbytskoho St., 9-I, tel.: 0445640822, 0445640653;

▫️Desnianskyi district – Budyshchanska St., 4, tel.: 0445152018;

▫️Dniprovskyi district – Ostafiya Dashkevycha St., 7-A (building 3), tel.: 0445120035;

▫️Obolonskyi district – Ozerna St., 18-A, tel.: 0444119775;

▫️Pecherskyi district – Mykhaila Boichuka St., 11-A, tel.: 0442852359;

▫️Podilskyi district – Bratska St., 15/9, tel.: 0442846608;

▫️Sviatoshynskyi district – Zhmerinska St., 22-A, tel.: 0442905572;

▫️Solomianskyi district – Vatslava Havela Blvd., 83-A, tel.: 0444977327;

▫️Shevchenkivskyi district – Bohdana Havrylyshyna St., 11-A, tel.: 0442365056.

Tent camps set up in Kyiv's Troieshchyna due to lack of heating and electricity26.01.26, 01:40 • 12230 views

Add

As reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, together with World Central Kitchen and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, rescuers from the State Emergency Service organized hot meals near designated heating points.

Yesterday alone, more than 6,400 Kyiv residents received hot meals at 57 locations. Today, more than 6,500 more portions are planned to be prepared, Klymenko said.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that at the State Emergency Service heating points, you can leave a request for food and find out the addresses and time of food distribution. You can also always warm up with hot tea there, and also get boiling water for your own needs upon request.

The situation in Kyiv is extremely difficult, many people need immediate support: Zelenskyy gave a number of instructions to government officials26.01.26, 15:12 • 1076 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Heating
Loneliness
Power outage
Blackout
charity
Kyiv City State Administration
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ihor Klymenko
Kyiv