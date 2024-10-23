German Foreign Ministry summons DPRK diplomat for supporting war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Germany has summoned a DPRK diplomat over reports about North Korean soldiers being sent to russia to take part in the war in Ukraine. The German Foreign Ministry considers this to be a violation of the European peace order.
The German Foreign Ministry has summoned North Korea's chargé d'affaires in Berlin amid reports about the alleged sending of DPRK soldiers to russia for transfer to Ukraine.
If North Korea supports russia's war of aggression in Ukraine with its troops, it would be a gross violation of international law
The German Foreign Ministry also emphasized that North Korea's support for russia's war of conquest directly threatens German security and the European peace order.
World Reaction
A representative of the European Commission expressed concern about the possible sending of North Korean soldiers to russia. This violates UN resolutions and indicates an escalation of russia's illegal actions against Ukraine.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters that the Pentagon already has evidence that North Korean troops are in russia. However, what exactly they are doing there, Austin found it difficult to answer and said that the situation is still being assessed by military analysts. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood said that this deepens military ties between North Korea and russia, and consultations with allies on the implications of the move are ongoing.
The French Armed Forces Minister stated that bringing the North Korean military into the war could be a "turning point" for sending French forces to Ukraine. He also commented on Zelensky's victory plan.
Seoul may send intelligence and experts to Ukraine in response to DPRK support for rf. South Korea is also considering supplying lethal weapons to Kiev after providing humanitarian aid.
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs partners' resolve due to DPRK's new role in supporting Russia21.10.2024, 21:40 • 38075 views