Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs partners' resolve due to DPRK's new role in supporting Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs determination from its partners, given North Korea's new role in supporting Russia. Zelensky said that Putin is afraid of peace and that is why he is looking for ways to intensify aggression and bring the DPRK to the front. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.
We need the determination of our partners, especially against the backdrop of information about North Korea's new role in supporting Russia. It is obvious that Putin is afraid of peace and that is why he is looking for ways to intensify his aggression and now bring North Korea to the front. For the whole world, this is a clear signal of who wants only war. And in this situation, I am grateful to every leader, every state that is now increasing its support for Ukraine, who supported the first, inaugural Peace Summit and are helping us to prepare the second Summit. To prepare it in such a way that it will be truly effective
Recall
On October 17, President Zelenskyy saidthat North Korea is preparing a contingent to fight against Ukraine. The intention is to train 10 thousand soldiers.
So far, all 40 DPRK servicemen who were stationed in the Khomutov district of the Russian Federation have been moved to the Lgovsky district of the Kursk region for further participation in assault operations in the Kursk region.