European leaders say they have no plans to send troops to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30107 views

European leaders say they have no plans to send ground troops to Ukraine.

European leaders say they have no plans to send troops to Ukraine

The prime ministers of the four Central European NATO member states have said they have no plans to send ground troops to Ukraine. They made the statement at a joint press conference on Tuesday, February 27, after France hinted at such a possibility and the Kremlin warned that any such move would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO. The statements of the European leaders were quoted by Reuters, UNN reported.

Details

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia distanced themselves from statements about sending military supplies to Ukraine.

As for Hungary, we are sending neither soldiers nor weapons. 

- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Czech Republic is not going to send troops to Ukraine. 

- Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala replied briefly.

Poland does not envisage sending its troops to Ukrainian territory. We have a common position on this, speaking as prime ministers of countries that have been much more involved in supporting Ukraine's military efforts than most states. I think we should not speculate today about the future, that circumstances may arise that will change this position. Today we should focus, as the Polish and Czech governments are doing, on supporting Ukraine's military efforts. 

- said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The newspaper added that Viktor Orban of Hungary and Robert Fico of Slovakia, who returned to office last year, also previously stated that they would not send weapons to Ukraine, while Poland and the Czech Republic were among Kyiv's strongest military supporters.

You can send all the weapons in the world to Ukraine. You can send a lot of money there. You can send a lot of material and technical assistance. This is my opinion: this war has no military solution. There is no solution. And in two years we will be where we are now, Russia will be on the same border as now, but there will be tens of thousands more dead. Yes, those who talk about the need to bring the military into the territory of Ukraine know that without foreign military assistance, Ukraine will never be able to win this war. Never. 

- Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico made a speech.

Optional

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during a press conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala that one should not speculate about possible future circumstances that could change their position on the non-deployment of troops in Ukraine.

In the morning , UNN, citing the Associated Press , wrote that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said  the Alliance has no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine amid reports that some Western countries are considering such a possibility.

Recall

The day before, a meeting of European leaders took place in Paris, where French President Emmanuel Macron said that Western allies should be prepared for a possible attack by Russia in the coming years and that more efforts are needed to help Ukraine financially and militarily resist the aggressor. 

Macron announces debate and parliamentary vote on security guarantees for Ukraine27.02.24, 16:11 • 25928 views

War Politics
Petr Fiala
Reuters
NATO
Robert Fico
Emmanuel Macron
France
Czech Republic
Jens Stoltenberg
Donald Tusk
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Poland
