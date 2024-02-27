Macron announces debate and parliamentary vote on security guarantees for Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36614 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 139509 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 84866 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 308958 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 257120 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198872 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235597 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252602 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158731 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372369 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 100243 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 124681 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 92358 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 85464 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 68301 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 68975 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 139509 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 308958 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 224336 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 257120 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24745 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32412 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32100 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 85957 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 92825 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Macron announces debate and parliamentary vote on security guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25928 views

Macron asked the French government to debate and vote in parliament on the bilateral security agreement signed with Ukraine on Feb. 16 to guarantee long-term military and civilian support.

Macron announces debate and parliamentary vote on security guarantees for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked the government to make a statement in parliament "on the bilateral security agreement concluded with Ukraine" on February 16. Macron supports a debate and vote on the treaty with Kiev.

This is reported Le Monde, reports UNN.

Context

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bilateral security agreement in Paris on Friday, February 16, to guarantee long-term civilian and military support for Ukraine.

Today, Emmanuel Macron asked the government to make a "statement in Parliament" on "the bilateral security agreement concluded with Ukraine on February 16, 2024, and the situation in Ukraine, followed by a debate and a vote.

Supplement

The head of the Socialist list in the European elections, Raphael Glucksmann, who takes a very hard line on Vladimir Putin, called on Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday to "significantly increase military aid to Ukraine" to "avoid total war.

It is precisely to the point of never sending troops to the front that I have been calling for a massive increase in military aid to Ukraine for two years now

 - wrote the head of the Place Publique party on the X network.

Ukrainians today have a vital need for ammunition, shells, rockets, and airplanes

- he said, lamenting that France was "two years behind in supporting Ukraine.

The "war economy" he calls for is "precisely designed to avoid total war," Glucksmann added.

Recall

Macron announced a coalition to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons afterholding a conference in Paris in support of Ukraine.

Macron stated that while there are no plans to send Western troops to Ukraine for now , this cannot be ruled out to prevent Russia from winning the war.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg reacted to French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks that sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out, saying that there is no consensus on the issue.

"No soldiers on Ukrainian soil": Scholz rejects Macron's comments on the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine27.02.2024, 14:39 • 26774 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87