Macron announces debate and parliamentary vote on security guarantees for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked the government to make a statement in parliament "on the bilateral security agreement concluded with Ukraine" on February 16. Macron supports a debate and vote on the treaty with Kiev.

This is reported Le Monde, reports UNN.

Context

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bilateral security agreement in Paris on Friday, February 16, to guarantee long-term civilian and military support for Ukraine.

Today, Emmanuel Macron asked the government to make a "statement in Parliament" on "the bilateral security agreement concluded with Ukraine on February 16, 2024, and the situation in Ukraine, followed by a debate and a vote.

Supplement

The head of the Socialist list in the European elections, Raphael Glucksmann, who takes a very hard line on Vladimir Putin, called on Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday to "significantly increase military aid to Ukraine" to "avoid total war.

It is precisely to the point of never sending troops to the front that I have been calling for a massive increase in military aid to Ukraine for two years now - wrote the head of the Place Publique party on the X network.

Ukrainians today have a vital need for ammunition, shells, rockets, and airplanes - he said, lamenting that France was "two years behind in supporting Ukraine.

The "war economy" he calls for is "precisely designed to avoid total war," Glucksmann added.

Recall

Macron announced a coalition to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons afterholding a conference in Paris in support of Ukraine.

Macron stated that while there are no plans to send Western troops to Ukraine for now , this cannot be ruled out to prevent Russia from winning the war.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg reacted to French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks that sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out, saying that there is no consensus on the issue.

"No soldiers on Ukrainian soil": Scholz rejects Macron's comments on the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine